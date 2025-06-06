Georgia Entertainment Scene
Brit Eady, new ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member, sues Bravo, skips reunion

She is citing defamation over what she calls a falsely identified sexually explicit photo of her.
Brit Eady in an early episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16. (Derek White/Bravo)

By
0 minutes ago

Things went south quickly between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and new cast member Brit Eady.

The 37-year-old insurance agency owner and Roswell resident on Thursday filed a $20 million lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, accusing “Housewives” network Bravo of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and fostering a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was obtained by The Independent. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to procure a copy.

The defendants are Bravo’s parent company, NBC, and production companies True Original and Endemol Shine North America.

The primary issue revolves around former “Housewives” cast member Kenya Moore allegedly showing a sexually explicit photo of Eady at Moore’s hair salon opening during an episode that taped June 6 of last year and aired this past April during the fifth episode of Season 16. Other cast members at the time said Moore’s behavior went over the line.

On Instagram Stories Thursday, Eady wrote: “I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in episode five. That photo was not me.”

“I did not see the photo at the time,” she continued. “Rather, I was made aware of the photo being presented at the event, and based on what I was told, assumed that it was a photo of me — which is why I reacted in the way that I did. I did not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it wasn’t me.”

Eady,who joined “Housewives” for Season 16, and Moore, a mainstay on the show for more than a decade, had an earlier argument. Eady was heard threatening Moore by referencing a firearm. Offended, Moore dug up what she thought was “dirt” on Eady to expose her at the salon opening.

Moore showed the attendees of her event a poster board of blurred-out images supposedly of Eady that she said she obtained with the help of a private investigator.

The producers removed Moore from the main cast and stopped taping new scenes with her.

The lawsuit states Eady believes Bravo producers “willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence” aired the episode, which “falsely, yet unmistakably implied that the graphic sexual photograph presented by the cast member depicted Plaintiff.”

The lawsuit said Eady requested to see the photo in question before the episode aired, but Bravo “refused to do so.”

She is asking Bravo to remove the episode from any streaming or broadcast services and acknowledge the photo was not of her.

TMZ reported that Eady did not show up to the reunion show Bravo taped in Atlanta on Thursday. Moore was not invited to the show.

