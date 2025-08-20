Shon Gables officially leaves Atlanta News First after seven years

Credit: SCREENSHOT Credit: SCREENSHOT

Schrader said he was “so impressed with how much she always wanted to improve her skillset. She helped everybody raise their game. She’ll always be part of the ANF family.”

Gables grew up in Oklahoma, where she received an economics degree at the University of Oklahoma. She served as a U.S. Army reservist for seven years and received an MBA at Louisiana Tech University.

Her extensive broadcast career includes jobs at TV stations in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Dallas; New York City; Detroit and Shreveport, Louisiana.

She joined what was then called CBS46 (WGCL-TV) in 2018 after Amanda Davis suddenly died. Starting in the mornings, she soon moved to evenings and stayed on after Atlanta-based Gray Media purchased the station in 2022 and changed the station name to Atlanta News First. (The station went independent last week, dropping CBS affiliation.)

She last appeared on ANF in February.

Gables has been married three times and has three children. She was first married to R&B singer-songwriter Bryan Abrams of the group Color Me Badd, then business executive Peter Klamka. She married Anthony Robinson in 2010.