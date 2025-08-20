Georgia Entertainment Scene
Shon Gables officially leaves Atlanta News First after seven years

She had been on leave since February.
Six months after she was last on air, evening news anchor Shon Gables has officially left Atlanta News First, the station confirmed.

WANF general manager Erik Schrader told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution in July that she was on leave for unspecified personal reasons. He saidshe will not be returning after seven years at the station.

Gables, 54, provided the AJC with a statement: “Atlanta, WANF and Gray Media have been very good to me, and I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent here. Due to ongoing personal matters, I will not be providing further comment. I respectfully ask for privacy for myself and my family at this time.”

Schrader said he was “so impressed with how much she always wanted to improve her skillset. She helped everybody raise their game. She’ll always be part of the ANF family.”

Gables grew up in Oklahoma, where she received an economics degree at the University of Oklahoma. She served as a U.S. Army reservist for seven years and received an MBA at Louisiana Tech University.

Her extensive broadcast career includes jobs at TV stations in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Dallas; New York City; Detroit and Shreveport, Louisiana.

She joined what was then called CBS46 (WGCL-TV) in 2018 after Amanda Davis suddenly died. Starting in the mornings, she soon moved to evenings and stayed on after Atlanta-based Gray Media purchased the station in 2022 and changed the station name to Atlanta News First. (The station went independent last week, dropping CBS affiliation.)

She last appeared on ANF in February.

Gables has been married three times and has three children. She was first married to R&B singer-songwriter Bryan Abrams of the group Color Me Badd, then business executive Peter Klamka. She married Anthony Robinson in 2010.

