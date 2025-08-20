Shon Gables officially leaves Atlanta News First after seven years

Six months after she was last on air, evening news anchor Shon Gables has officially left Atlanta News First, the station confirmed.
WANF general manager Erik Schrader told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution in July that she was on leave for unspecified personal reasons. He saidshe will not be returning after seven years at the station.
Gables, 54, provided the AJC with a statement: “Atlanta, WANF and Gray Media have been very good to me, and I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent here. Due to ongoing personal matters, I will not be providing further comment. I respectfully ask for privacy for myself and my family at this time.”
Credit: SCREENSHOT
Credit: SCREENSHOT
Schrader said he was “so impressed with how much she always wanted to improve her skillset. She helped everybody raise their game. She’ll always be part of the ANF family.”
Gables grew up in Oklahoma, where she received an economics degree at the University of Oklahoma. She served as a U.S. Army reservist for seven years and received an MBA at Louisiana Tech University.
Her extensive broadcast career includes jobs at TV stations in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Dallas; New York City; Detroit and Shreveport, Louisiana.
She joined what was then called CBS46 (WGCL-TV) in 2018 after Amanda Davis suddenly died. Starting in the mornings, she soon moved to evenings and stayed on after Atlanta-based Gray Media purchased the station in 2022 and changed the station name to Atlanta News First. (The station went independent last week, dropping CBS affiliation.)
She last appeared on ANF in February.
Gables has been married three times and has three children. She was first married to R&B singer-songwriter Bryan Abrams of the group Color Me Badd, then business executive Peter Klamka. She married Anthony Robinson in 2010.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC
CBS Atlanta announces meteorologist, other leaders ahead of station launch
Earlier this summer, longtime Atlanta CBS affiliate Atlanta News First (WANF) announced it would go independent after more than two decades.
Without CBS programming, WANF to start out with 91 hours of news a week
WANF, which goes independent and drops CBS affiliation Aug. 16, is doubling down on local news, offering more than 91 hours a week. up from 66 now.
Atlanta’s CBS station switches to Channel 69 starting Saturday
Viewers will need to turn to WUPA-TV Channel 69 to watch NFL games, "Big Brother" and other CBS programming.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia counties are dying: Data shows ‘God’s Country’ is hollowing out
In a year or two, probably 100 of Georgia’s 159 counties will have more residents leaving the earth than arriving.
Emory Healthcare hit with lawsuit over mass layoffs
Emory Healthcare just fired around 540 full-time finance workers in violation of federal law, one of them alleges in a proposed class action lawsuit.
Gwinnett loses 47-year-old roller rink, but skate culture stays strong
Skate Along USA is closing in Lilburn after 47 years. The final skate is scheduled for Aug. 24.