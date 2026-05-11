Business Andrew Morse to step down, Paul Curran named AJC president and publisher Morse, a former CNN executive who joined the AJC in early 2023, to depart at the end of June. Curran, a Cox Media veteran, to continue AJC’s digital transformation. Pedesdtrians walk past the current Atlanta Journal-Constitution newsroom in Midtown on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By J. Scott Trubey 1 hour ago Share

Andrew Morse, the former television news executive who has led The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reinvention into a purely digital news operation, is stepping down after more than three years as president and publisher. Morse announced his departure Monday during a town hall with AJC staff. His final day will be June 30. Morse will be succeeded by Paul Curran, a veteran television executive who has led media businesses within the portfolio of the AJC’s parent company, Cox Enterprises.

Since joining in January 2023 , Morse directed an ambitious effort to transform the AJC from a traditional newspaper into a modern media company, with a goal of reaching 500,000 digital subscribers. In that time, AJC expanded its video team, invested in new technology, podcasts and products, and expanded coverage of business, political and state news. He also led the decision to phase out the AJC’s printed edition late last year , a move intended to accelerate the AJC’s digital transformation, but one that proved controversial with many print subscribers. Amid the digital pivot, the AJC has also undergone a series of job cuts, including a round of layoffs earlier this year , as the organization focused resources on growth initiatives while also reducing costs. AJC Publisher Andrew Morse speaks to the audience at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library ahead of a live-to-tape recording of the Politically Georgia podcast in Washington, DC on February 6, 2025. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)

In an interview, Morse said he is stepping down because of family considerations. He said he was proud of the organization for embracing a 24/7 digital mindset, attracting top talent, the AJC’s commitment to accountability journalism and industry recognition of that work. That includes the AJC’s first Peabody Award in mainline competition for its video coverage of federal immigration enforcement action in Georgia .

“The decision to leave is one of the most bittersweet, difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make in my career,” Morse said. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve built the past three and a half years.” Since he arrived, the AJC grew online subscribers to more than 100,000, defying significant industry headwinds, and the AJC far exceeded its goal of converting print subscribers into digital ones. But an initial goal to reach the half-million digital subscriber number by the end of this year has been pushed back to the end of this decade. That growth goal is within the AJC’s sights, Morse said, but it has taken longer to achieve in part because of how artificial intelligence and changing media habits have hit web traffic, and investments in technology have proven more expensive and time-consuming than expected. In the interview, Morse said not reaching the 500,000-subscriber threshold was not a factor in his departure. With a strong foundation built, he said the work to build a sustainable digital business will continue under his successor. “We’ve been laser-focused transforming this storied 158-year-old daily newspaper into an essential and engaging modern media company,” Morse said. “ … I think we succeeded in that by every measure.”

‘Part of Atlanta’s story’ Cox was founded in 1898 by Ohio Gov. James M. Cox and his purchase of the Dayton Daily News. The company acquired The Atlanta Journal in 1939 and The Atlanta Constitution in 1950. The outlets later merged and started producing a newspaper under a joint masthead in 2001. Cox has invested millions in the AJC’s digital transformation. For decades, newspapers have faced a barrage of challenges, including the loss of classified advertising, the disruption of the internet and declining print circulation. In recent years, AI and changing social media algorithms have depressed page views and advertising, while changing media habits have presented difficulties for new and incumbent media outlets. Those challenges will confront Curran in his new role. Veteran television executive Paul Curran will become president and publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in late June. (Courtesy of Cox Enterprises) “Paul is exactly the right leader for the AJC’s future,” Shereta Williams, executive vice president of growth operations at Cox, said in a news release. “He knows how to grow a modern media business while staying grounded in what matters most: supporting journalists, serving the community and earning readers’ trust.”

Cox, which has its headquarters in Sandy Springs, is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies. The company’s holdings include broadband giant Cox Communications, which is in the process of combining with rival Charter Communications. Cox also has an automotive division that includes brands such as Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and auto auction house Manheim, and has ventured into new businesses, including indoor farming and clean energy. In recent years, Cox sold majority stakes in its television and radio stations, though it maintains minority shares, and the news business remains within the company’s DNA. In 2022, Cox acquired Axios Media in a landmark deal that once again expanded Cox’s media empire with national scale. “The AJC is an integral part of Atlanta’s story,” Cox Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor said in the release. “Good journalism makes us stronger as a community by holding public leaders accountable and helping all of us make sense of a changing world. We embrace our responsibility to carry that legacy forward and invest in the next generation of journalists and readers, and we know Paul shares this commitment.” Curran, whose start date is June 29, has nearly three decades of experience in media leadership, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of Cox Media, the advertising sales arm of Cox Communications. He has also served as an executive vice president of Cox Media Group, leading the company’s television stations, and as market vice president for CMG Orlando. Curran has a bachelor’s degree in government from Georgetown University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“The AJC is essential to how Atlanta and the Southeast stay informed, engaged, and connected,” Curran said in the release. “I’m thrilled to help advance Cox’s longstanding commitment to serving our communities through balanced, independent journalism. As we continue the AJC’s digital transformation, my priority will be empowering our journalists and evolving our products so even more readers turn to us for trusted news and understanding.” Leroy Chapman, the AJC’s editor-in-chief, said “a dynamic city like Atlanta expects rigorous and engaging journalism to meet the moment and readers wherever they are. “I’m grateful to Andrew for his commitment to our mission and for pushing us to both honor what the AJC has been for more than 150 years, and to also boldly imagine our next chapter,” Chapman said in a statement. ‘The right time’ Morse is a former executive vice president and chief digital officer for CNN Worldwide and previously managed CNN’s digital operation. Morse also held senior positions at Bloomberg and ABC News.