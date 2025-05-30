Credit: AP Credit: AP

Their fame comes from the USA reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which aired from 2014 to 2023. The show began in Atlanta but moved to Nashville with the family in 2016.

It became an instant ratings hit for a network known at the time for airing wrestling and dramatic series like “Mr. Robot,” “White Collar” and “Suits.”

Todd Chrisley possessed natural charisma and the producers leaned heavily into sitcom-level humor. Plot lines included Todd making his kids get jobs after going over their credit card limits and Julie forcing Todd to take a yoga class after he is diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Fans watched for Todd’s quick-witted commentary imbued with his distinctive Southern accent, his love of flamboyant clothing and his goofy interactions with his kids and wife. Politics were not on the menu.

The show, which aired 204 episodes, was canceled only after they were sentenced to prison.

Though basic cable has lost its mojo to streaming services, Lifetime ― which has generated big reality shows over the years including “Dance Moms” and “Married at First Sight” ― still airs the occasional new original series.

“No one knew this pardon would happen and the goal is to cover their lives in real time, but things have significantly changed for them all and everyone in the family, as well as producers, are trying to figure it out and tell their authentic story,” an unnamed source attached to the show told People magazine.

The tone of the new show could be different from the original “Chrisley Knows Best,” especially given what the family has gone through and how they’ve repeatedly cited political overreach by Democratic prosecutors for their plight.

Their daughter Savannah Chrisley spoke at the Republican National Convention last year and the family is now vocal Trump supporters.