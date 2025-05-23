Lifetime gives Chrisley kids a reality show while parents remain in prison

More than two years after reality show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, their offspring have landed a spinoff reality show on Lifetime.
The new program, set to debut later this year, will follow their children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, along with Todd and Julie’s grandchild Chloe and Todd’s mom “Nanny” Faye Chrisley. All were featured on the original hit USA show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which aired 110 episodes from 2014 to 2023 and can be seen on the Peacock streaming service.
On her podcast and in interviews, Savannah has actively defended her parents since their incarceration on her podcast and in interviews.
“They were unfairly targeted due to their celebrity status,” she told Lara Trump on Fox News on May 18.
“It took nine years to issue a federal indictment,” Savannah added. “Both prosecutors were Democrats. They have donated to Democratic candidates and at trial, we knew it was game over. They referred to us as the Trumps of the South at trial, the prosecutors did.”
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Savannah, who spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, said she hopes President Donald Trump will eventually pardon her parents.
For the first three seasons of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the show was based out of Atlanta, where the family lived for many years, but they moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2016. The alleged fraud occurred while the Chrisleys lived in metro Atlanta.
The show ended production after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sent to prison. They appealed their 2022 sentences, but Todd’s request was denied, while Julie was granted a resentencing hearing.
In September, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross resentenced Julie Chrisley, keeping the original seven-year prison term. Ross also imposed a five-year term of supervised release, increasing the previous three-year term she imposed in 2022.
After her parents were sent to prison, Savannah, 27, took guardianship over her younger brother Grayson, 18, and her niece Chloe, 12 (Todd also has two children from a previous marriage).
She told Lara Trump that she talks to her parents every day: “It’s short because they only get an allotted amount of minutes a month. So I do talk to them. They’re always calling, checking in, making sure the kids are good. I’m good, but it’s hard.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Two ‘Housewives’ reunite for ‘Games Women Play’ at Cobb Energy
Demetria McKinney and Claudia Jordan are doing two shows Saturday.
Featured
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.