Lifetime gives Chrisley kids a reality show while parents remain in prison

Explore Savannah Chrisley says prosecutors targeted her parents because of their conservative beliefs

“They were unfairly targeted due to their celebrity status,” she told Lara Trump on Fox News on May 18.

“It took nine years to issue a federal indictment,” Savannah added. “Both prosecutors were Democrats. They have donated to Democratic candidates and at trial, we knew it was game over. They referred to us as the Trumps of the South at trial, the prosecutors did.”

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Savannah, who spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, said she hopes President Donald Trump will eventually pardon her parents.

For the first three seasons of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the show was based out of Atlanta, where the family lived for many years, but they moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2016. The alleged fraud occurred while the Chrisleys lived in metro Atlanta.

Explore Savannah Chrisley seeks Trump pardon for parents Julie and Todd Chrisley

The show ended production after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sent to prison. They appealed their 2022 sentences, but Todd’s request was denied, while Julie was granted a resentencing hearing.

In September, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross resentenced Julie Chrisley , keeping the original seven-year prison term. Ross also imposed a five-year term of supervised release, increasing the previous three-year term she imposed in 2022.

After her parents were sent to prison, Savannah, 27, took guardianship over her younger brother Grayson, 18, and her niece Chloe, 12 (Todd also has two children from a previous marriage).

She told Lara Trump that she talks to her parents every day: “It’s short because they only get an allotted amount of minutes a month. So I do talk to them. They’re always calling, checking in, making sure the kids are good. I’m good, but it’s hard.”