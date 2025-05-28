Breaking: Trump signs Chrisleys’ pardons; their former accountant wants one, too
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump pardons Julie and Todd Chrisley, reality TV stars convicted in 2022 of fraud and tax evasion

President Donald Trump has pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley three years after they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion
FILE - Julie Chrisley, right, and her husband Todd Chrisley pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Julie Chrisley, right, and her husband Todd Chrisley pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By RUSS BYNUM – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed pardons for reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley, who have been serving federal prison sentences since being convicted three years ago of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Trump's pardons pave the way for the couple best known for the TV series “Chrisley Knows Best” to be freed from prison. Todd Chrisley, 57, has been incarcerated at a minimum security prison camp in Pensacola, Florida. Julie Chrisley, 52, was imprisoned at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Chrisleys' TV show portrayed them as a tight-knit family with an extravagant lifestyle. Prosecutors at the couple's 2022 trial said the couple spent lavishly on high-priced cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel after taking out fraudulent bank loans worth millions of dollars and hiding their earnings from tax authorities.

Trump announced his intention to pardon the Chrisleys on Tuesday, saying the celebrity couple had been "given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I'm hearing." It was another example of the president, himself a former reality TV star, pardoning high-profile friends, supporters, donors and former staffers.

Savannah Chrisley, the couple's daughter, has been a vocal Trump supporter and endorsed his candidacy in a speech at the Republican National Convention last summer. Though she has complained the case against her parents was politically motivated, they were indicted in 2019 under a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

Savannah Chrisley used a social media post Wednesday to praise U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, the Justice Department lawyer assigned to advise Trump on pardons and commutations.

“Your leadership is already changing countless lives -- including mine,” Savannah Chrisley posted on X. “Thank you for standing boldly for truth, for justice, and for reuniting families like mine.”

The Chrisleys’ attorney, Alex Little, said Tuesday that Trump’s pardon “corrects a deep injustice” in which the celebrity couple were “targeted because of their conservative values and high profile.”

Before she was pardoned, Julie Chrisley had been scheduled for release in January 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. Todd Chrisley was to remain imprisoned until September 2032.

During the couple’s trial, prosecutors said the Chrisleys hadn’t yet become TV stars when they and a former business partner submitted false documents to banks in the Atlanta area to obtain fraudulent loans. New loans were taken out to pay off the old ones, according to prosecutors, until Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, walking away from more than $20 million in unpaid loans.

The Chrisleys’ defense attorneys had argued that an IRS officer gave false testimony at their trial and that prosecutors lacked evidence to support convictions.

A panel of judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Chrisleys’ convictions last year.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

Fans Emma Touchstone, 17, left, and Kelsey Heath with her four-month-old daughter Maggie Fields wait for reality television star Todd Chrisley walks out of the Federal Prison Camp, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kelsey Heath, left, and Emma Touchstone, 17, wait for reality television star Todd Chrisley to walk out of the Federal Prison Camp, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans Emma Touchstone, 17, left, and Kelsey Heath with her four-month-old daughter Maggie Fields wait for reality television star Todd Chrisley walks out of the Federal Prison Camp, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Julie Chrisley, right, and her husband Todd Chrisley pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of fraud and tax evasion convictions

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

President called the Chrisley kids from the White House to tell them the news.

Trump signs Chrisleys’ pardons; their former accountant wants one, too

The Atlanta-area accountant convicted of helping reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley evade taxes says he plans to ask President Donald Trump to pardon him.

21m ago

The Latest

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring during the Europa League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

3m ago

Delta flight delayed because 2 pigeons sneaked aboard a plane in Minneapolis

4m ago

What we know -- and don't know -- about who will be able to get COVID-19 shots

6m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.