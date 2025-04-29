The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has expanded its UATL brand with another new offering: 404ward, a monthly profile series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward through visionary thinking, strategic action and positive leadership.

Each month, 404ward will feature people in, from and around Atlanta whose efforts, actions, and advocacy are making an impact on the betterment of Black culture. The first story is a profile of Keyatta Mincey Parker, an Atlanta-born bartender who turned a quarter-acre plot of land in East Atlanta Village into a garden space where people who love cocktails plant ingredients and garnishes that make exceptional beverages.

Other 404ward features include:

Monthly articles – a mix of stories and in-depth profiles of Atlanta’s Black culture leaders.

Photo galleries of events, people and businesses.

Focus on the environment, visual and performing arts, music, food and dining, education, fashion, sports, philanthropy, community, health and wellness, and Black youth.

Readers can join the conversation on social — @itsuatl — or send an email to uatl@ajc.com to share thoughts and nominations for future profile subjects.

The AJC launched UATL last year to be the definitive source for Atlanta Black culture, brought to life through stories, videos, events, experiences, partnerships and more. UATL puts Atlanta’s Black experience into context through the lens of experienced journalists and contributors. Become a member of UATL for more stories like 404Ward, access to a free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page