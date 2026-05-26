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A.M. ATL: Fury road

Plus: Sports betting, fish deaths
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16 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I hope you had a lovely long weekend. I spent about an hour Saturday trying to coax a very angry Carolina wren out of my bedroom. It had quite a story to tell its little wren family once it flew the coop, so to speak. “Break out the brandy, Tom, you won’t believe the day I’ve had.”

Let’s get to it.

LITERALLY YEARS OF I-285 CLOSURES ARE AHEAD

We did a good job! Now let's do it again. And again. And again. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
We did a good job! Now let's do it again. And again. And again. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Two weekends ago, Atlanta motorists put their best wheel forward and we all got through a weekend-long full closure of the southwest portion of I-285 with little incident.

Did everyone enjoy themselves? Feeling confident? Good, because we’ll have to do it many more times over the next few years.

🔎 READ MORE: Turnbull on what worked and what didn’t during the last closure

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A HUGE FISH KILL ON THE CHATTAHOOCHEE

Drought conditions likely set the scene for a mass fish death along the Chattahoochee. (AJC)
Drought conditions likely set the scene for a mass fish death along the Chattahoochee. (AJC)

Multiple agencies are finishing up a weekend investigation of a mass event that killed thousands of fish along a 20-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River.

🔎 READ MORE: Where the river was affected, why drought could be a culprit

SPORTS BETTING IS SCORING IN GEORGIA

In sports betting, like all gambling, the house always wins. (Jason Getz/AJC)
In sports betting, like all gambling, the house always wins. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Political committees largely funded by sports betting companies spent nearly $10 million on 34 legislative races heading into last week’s primary elections.

In all but two of the races, the industry’s favored candidates won.

🔎 READ MORE: ‘I can’t be bought:’ One GA candidate on why she was targeted by the industry

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 Republicans who resisted President Donald Trump’s false 2020 election claims were punished during Georgia’s primary elections, and candidates who continue to push election conspiracy theories are rising once more.

⚕️ The CDC expanded Ebola screening to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Don’t freak out, it’s a precaution for people traveling to or from affected areas.

NEWS BITES

A primer for watching the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Fun for some, but highly triggering for former spelling bee nerds.

Early in the season, the Atlanta Dream are atop the WNBA

Begin as you mean to go on, as they say.

Atlanta United heads into World Cup break on a sour note

Perhaps a little respite will help. A trip to the seaside, maybe? A meditation retreat?

Bleach blonde hair is the new high school playoffs hair trend

I had a convo with a neighborhood dad about how colorful and obnoxious youth sports uniforms are nowadays. Even though we were both in favor (self-expression and healthy masculinity!), we sounded like we were about 500 years old.

ON THIS DATE

May 26, 1986

Atlanta’s hands held high in Piedmont Park. For about 15 minutes Sunday, Atlantans put aside Frisbees, picnic lunches and skateboards to stand in a downpour, hands clasped, and sing the theme song of last year’s anti-hunger campaign, “We Are the World,” and the song for this year’s effort, “Hands Across America.” … Nine-year-old Malik Dabon, who won a footrace at the park Sunday, said he still thought the ceremony was the high point of the day. “Everybody was here because they’ll help the homeless of America,” the youngster said.

Happy slightly belated 40th birthday to Hands Across America, a nationwide fundraising event that raised money for local charities fighting hunger.

ONE MORE THING

Remember Hands Across America had a theme song?

Maybe you forgot. Maybe you were at peace. You remember it now, though, don’t you? It’s all rushing back. You can’t stop it.

I wasn’t even born when Hands Across America happened and the song’s still rattling around a rusty filing cabinet in the back of my mind.

Listen to it, and let it out. Let it out, and be free.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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