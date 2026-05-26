News A.M. ATL: Fury road Plus: Sports betting, fish deaths

By AJ Willingham 16 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! I hope you had a lovely long weekend. I spent about an hour Saturday trying to coax a very angry Carolina wren out of my bedroom. It had quite a story to tell its little wren family once it flew the coop, so to speak. “Break out the brandy, Tom, you won’t believe the day I’ve had.” Let’s get to it.

LITERALLY YEARS OF I-285 CLOSURES ARE AHEAD We did a good job! Now let's do it again. And again. And again. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Two weekends ago, Atlanta motorists put their best wheel forward and we all got through a weekend-long full closure of the southwest portion of I-285 with little incident. Did everyone enjoy themselves? Feeling confident? Good, because we’ll have to do it many more times over the next few years. The Georgia Department of Transportation says there will be dozens of full closures over the next few years as GDOT replaces the nearly 60-year-old concrete on I-285 between College Park and Vinings, along the perimeter’s west side.

“Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull suspects motorists getting two weeks to prepare, since the first weekend’s closure was postponed, helped keep things orderly.

Hopefully, we’ll get a decent heads-up next time, but who knows? Since the closures will rely on outside factors like weather, GDOT hasn’t announced when the next one will be.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. A HUGE FISH KILL ON THE CHATTAHOOCHEE Drought conditions likely set the scene for a mass fish death along the Chattahoochee. (AJC) Multiple agencies are finishing up a weekend investigation of a mass event that killed thousands of fish along a 20-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River. Experts say the fish kill was likely caused by heavy rains and flooding, which can release unexpected sewage and pollutants into the river.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s executive director Jason Ulseth called it the worst fish kill he’s seen in his 20 years with the organization.

Riverkeeper, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management conducted a joint investigation over the weekend. We should know more by midweek.

Despite the scale of the event, tests Saturday indicated the water is not harmful to humans.

If you were wondering, a “fish kill” is the term for a massive die-off of fish in a particular body of water. 🔎 READ MORE: Where the river was affected, why drought could be a culprit

SPORTS BETTING IS SCORING IN GEORGIA In sports betting, like all gambling, the house always wins. (Jason Getz/AJC) Political committees largely funded by sports betting companies spent nearly $10 million on 34 legislative races heading into last week’s primary elections. In all but two of the races, the industry’s favored candidates won. Obviously, there were myriad factors affecting each race. But it’s a reminder of the power of sports betting lobbyists in a state that has so far resisted the trend.

The sports betting industry has supported candidates through two political committees. American Conservative Fund Action Georgia has spent nearly $7 million on GOP legislative races this year. American Future has spent about $2.5 million on Democratic races.

A third political committee, Win for America, is funded by DraftKings, FanDuel and other sports betting platforms. 🔎 READ MORE: ‘I can’t be bought:’ One GA candidate on why she was targeted by the industry

Begin as you mean to go on, as they say. Atlanta United heads into World Cup break on a sour note Perhaps a little respite will help. A trip to the seaside, maybe? A meditation retreat? Bleach blonde hair is the new high school playoffs hair trend I had a convo with a neighborhood dad about how colorful and obnoxious youth sports uniforms are nowadays. Even though we were both in favor (self-expression and healthy masculinity!), we sounded like we were about 500 years old.