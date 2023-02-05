X
Sports Insider: How Falcons fared; plus March Madness, Super Bowl

47 minutes ago

Falcons fans can turn to this week’s Sports Insider for position-by-position, in-depth analysis of the team’s strengths and weaknesses from quarterbacks to defensive backs in a 2022 season that came oh-so-close to winning the NFC South division.

This week’s 57-page digital magazine also sets the table for this year’s March Madness in college basketball, with a look at how some schools that aren’t traditional headliners on the hardcourt already have been stealing the spotlight from traditional powerhouses like North Carolina and Kentucky.

Also, with a week to go until the Super Bowl, find out how the game became a focus for casual fans to wager on everything from the flip of a coin to how long it takes to sing the national anthem — the offbeat “prop bets” that gain attention during the biggest game in the sport.

Plus: Why LIV Golf players are taking their fight to court in Europe; a look at perhaps NASCAR’s most unusual race and how it could become a mainstay; why a women’s pro cricket league could make an impact in other sports across the world; what suspended baseball star Fernando Tatis Jr. is doing to change his outlook; the case for and against moving NFL conference championships to neutral fields — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

