AJC exposes how weak oversight made Georgia a hub for unproven medical treatments

Investigation draws from months of reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity, and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.

Investigation draws from months of reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity, and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.

A new, exclusive three-part investigation from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution finds that limited oversight and enforcement by Georgia’s medical board have allowed hundreds of practitioners to promote treatments that run counter to established science and federal guidance — often with minimal consequence. The first installment is published now, with additional parts publishing June 8 and June 15.

The investigative series is led by longtime and award-winning investigative journalists Carrie Teegardin and Danny Robbins and draws from months of exhaustive reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.