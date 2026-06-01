Announcements

AJC exposes how weak oversight made Georgia a hub for unproven medical treatments

Investigation draws from months of reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity, and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty)
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty)
By
32 minutes ago

A new, exclusive three-part investigation from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution finds that limited oversight and enforcement by Georgia’s medical board have allowed hundreds of practitioners to promote treatments that run counter to established science and federal guidance — often with minimal consequence. The first installment is published now, with additional parts publishing June 8 and June 15.

The investigative series is led by longtime and award-winning investigative journalists Carrie Teegardin and Danny Robbins and draws from months of exhaustive reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.

Key findings from the investigation:

The AJC continues its track record of ambitious investigative journalism in the South. Earlier this year, the AJC published “Forever Stained,” a sweeping months-long investigation with the AP, FRONTLINE, AL.com, and The Post and Courier looking at how a group of compounds known as forever chemicals that have been used for decades to make carpets stain-resistant have also polluted swathes of the South.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability, and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.

About the Author

Hugo Rojo is the head of communications for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

AJC Logo Lockup with Emmys Logo
AWARDS

AJC wins national Emmy Award for ‘Substance and Soul’ promotional campaign

AWARDS

AJC earns 4 Telly Awards for video journalism and storytelling

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Welcome Daniel Flick, the AJC’s new Falcons beat writer

Keep Reading

Welcome to Georgia, where questionable therapies flourish with little oversight

Tennessee cracked down on a questionable therapy. Georgia gave its doctors a home.

Chemical tank implosion in Washington state kills 1 and leaves 9 missing

Featured

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross.

Feds seek Atlanta judge’s recusal amid sex affair inquiry

WATCH LIVE

Georgia’s runoff candidates will spar in a series of live-streamed debates

What Atlanta lacks in a traditional Chinatown, it makes up for in strip malls