Announcements Multi-newsroom Investigation Reveals Toxic Legacy of The South’s Carpet Empire That Used Forever Chemicals Linked To A Variety Of Health Risks Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Hyosub Shin for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A sweeping months-long investigation by leading newsrooms in the South examines the environmental contamination linked to the nation’s carpet manufacturing industry, centered in the small town of Dalton, Georgia, otherwise known as “The Carpet Capital of the World.” “Forever Stained: The South’s Carpet Empire and the Chemicals that Don’t Go Away,” is a groundbreaking investigative collaboration with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Post and Courier in South Carolina, AL.com in Alabama, FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Associated Press that includes the upcoming FRONTLINE documentary “Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy.” The documentary premieres on pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS App starting Feb. 3, 2026, at 7/6c, or on PBS stations ( check local listings ) and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel that night at 10/9c. It will also be available on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel . This major investigative collaboration shows how a group of compounds known as forever chemicals that have been used for decades to make carpets stain-resistant have also polluted swathes of the South. The chemicals have been linked to serious health risks and have been used in a variety of consumer products, including nonstick cookware and dental floss. Few industries used them on the scale of the carpet industry in northwest Georgia. As the chemicals spread into local water systems and downstream rivers, they contaminated drinking water across the region.

This project is supported through AP’s Local Investigative Reporting Program and FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative , which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

