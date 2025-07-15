This project grew out The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporting on PFAS contamination and the carpet industry in northwest Georgia. It was an investigative collaboration with AL.com in Alabama, The Associated Press, FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Post and Courier in South Carolina. It includes the FRONTLINE documentary “Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy." It is supported through AP’s Local Investigative Reporting Program and FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.