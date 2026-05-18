Meet our new Falcons beat writer

Hey y’all.
The Falcons started organized team activities today. On Tuesday, they’ll talk to reporters — including the AJC’s brand new beat writer.
Hey y’all.
The Falcons started organized team activities today. On Tuesday, they’ll talk to reporters — including the AJC’s brand new beat writer.
Wanna meet him?
By Daniel Flick
I still remember the conversation, nearly two years removed from walking out of the Falcons’ Jimmy Cribb Press Room and getting into my car after another training camp practice had ended.
The room had emptied. There were only a few of us left — me and the AJC guys. I was 20 years old, a rising junior at Indiana University in the midst of the summer I’d always dreamed. Then, I spoke about the next chapter I hoped that dream included: Writing for the AJC, I decided, was the best job in the world.
That was my prerogative then, and two years later, as the AJC’s newly named Falcons beat writer, it holds true.
I always felt I connected with the AJC representatives. This isn’t about glorifying the grind, but appreciating like-minded, reliable, consistent, driven sports writers. Those are the qualities that, from my seat, the AJC embodies, and they’re the attributes I’ve long prided myself on bringing to the table.
Storytelling matters. That’s why I’m a journalist. I love getting to know about athletes’ journeys, and I thoroughly enjoy sharing what I learn with readers who are similarly curious. I was once a fan, too. I wanted to know more about my teams and my favorite players, and sometimes even the third-string linebacker. For the most part, I write what I’d want to read. I think I owe it myself, and to a larger degree, the readers.
Away from the computer, I like playing basketball — please ask about my game-winner in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — and running. I’m a coffee connoisseur and a fan of food. All kinds, really. Barbecue is great.
I spent the first seven years of my life in Hoover, Alabama, and always carried my Southern roots with me through various stops. I’m thrilled to be back in the South, back in the Jimmy Cribb Press Room and back with a fanbase that’s been so kind to me.
Atlanta, let’s have some fun.
📲 Yes, let’s! Y’all make sure to follow Daniel at @ByDanielFlick or shoot him an email — and tell a friend, too.
The Falcons have nine OTA practices — which basically allow them hold meetings and run padless, contactless drills — to get things rolling this summer.
The festivities are closed to the general public, but Mr. Flick already took a closer look at four things he’ll be watching on our behalf.
The first: How limited is Michael Penix Jr.?
Something approaching full participation during OTAs (and particularly 11-on-11 drills) could put Penix on equal footing with Tua Tagovailoa ahead of training camp in July.
🔎 More on that — plus how the rookies fit in and how the linebacker corps may shake out — in the full story.
As it turns out, Matt Ryan and Kevin Stefanski are natural actors.
“They nailed it right off the bat,” Shannon Joyner, the Falcons’ chief marketing officer, told the AJC. “They were invested.”
Invested, that is, in the “This is SportsCenter”-themed schedule release video that’s getting laughs (in a good way) well outside city limits — and we have more behind the scenes details here.
🤔 That said: It’s about time someone was brave enough to *rank* the skits, no?
We’ll go in reverse order, from mediocre to marvelous.
17. The big reveal. Bijan Robinson, a copy machine, the actual schedule. Necessary but uninspired work.
16. “Today’s gonna be a great day.” The final clip. Hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri (“Welcome to Atlanta,” etc.) walks out of a Falcons office at 8 in the morning. Because that’s when the party stops. In the song. Get it?
15. The Saints are garbage. Points for the (ahem) trash talk … but could’ve been a tad more creative than “Drake London throwing stuff into a trash can labeled ‘Aints.’”
14. “Going up?” A strapped-up Freddie Falcon (who’s wont to dive from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium) encounters Jalon Walker and Jessie Bates III at the elevator. Not bad.
13. “I didn’t even order these.” Walker eyes a lunch of lemon pepper wings. Freddie is disappointed. And menacing.. Would rank higher, but I Googled it and found out falcons do sometimes eat chickens.
12. “That’s right, that’s my pen.” Bates intercepts a co-worker’s tossed pen. Simple and effective.
11. “You know who really loved it? Bijan.” A running back’s roof-cam obsession, smartphones on the ceiling. Funny.
10. “Coach talked to you about this.” Mascots: Famously bad at Zoom.
9. “He can take the term reception a bit too literally.” Drake London answering calls and delivering guttural screams? Yes, please.
8. Bijan Robinson in the hallway juking co-workers. Sometimes simplicity is key (and haven’t we all thought about doing this at some point?).
7. “Too much dog in him.” Walker, the former Bulldog, barking at people. Lowish-hanging fruit … but the whiteboard at the end is a nice touch.
6. “Just share it to me.” The Wi-Fi password as a play call, and Ryan nails it. The emphasis on “can-can” is particularly tickling.
5. “It wasn’t good.” Dupri returns to assess Ryan’s commentary at a (real) news conference, when everyone was telling Stefanski, “Welcome to Atlanta.” Points for delivery.
4. “Drake, this is Kendrick.” A nod to the beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Generally speaking, Lamar’s side is the correct side … but we’ll allow it.
3. “I know it starts with a B.” The Bijan pronunciation debate, with a relatable dose of, “Man, I really don’t remember how to say that one co-worker’s name” anxiety. The snaps (“Nope, right here, eyes on me”) when Co-worker Mark notices the desk of Brian Robinson are perfect.
2. “Get f---ing set.” Ryan’s infamous 2017 bout of on-field profanity becomes an office expletive. That’ll play.
1. “Matty Ice, huh?” Is Ryan struggling with a cafeteria ice machine kind of a stupid bit? Yes. But is it funny? Also yes. We gotta show general manager Ian Cunningham — who seemed a little uncomfortable on camera — some love too.
📬 Disagree? You’re probably wrong, but send thoughts to tyler.estep@ajc.com anyway.
We took a quick survey around the office and (spoiler alert) nobody picked the Dirty Birds to finish above .500.
Or at it, for that matter.
Nevertheless … here are a few other schedule breakdowns worth reading, if you missed them:
The NFC South is almost certainly the worst division in football ... but at least it’s competitive?
Let’s take a look at what the bad guys have on their slates for the upcoming season.
⚜️ The Saints allegedly have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. Their toughest stretch starts toward the end of November, including games at Chicago, at Cincinnati and vs. Green Bay
😾 The defending division champion Carolina Panthers have a rough run starting in Week 6, taking on the Eagles, Bucs, Packers and Broncos consecutively. Their last three games — Pittsburgh, Seattle, Atlanta — will prove crucial as well.
🏴☠️ The Buccaneers’ schedule is more similar to the Falcons’ — and, based on projected opponent win totals, a tad harder too. Season-closing matchups against the Rams and in New Orleans produce some NFC South intrigue.
Freddie Falcon, sleep paralysis demon.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Dirty Birds Dispatch. Check out the Win Column newsletter for more Atlanta sports goodness.
Until next time.