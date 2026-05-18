Atlanta Falcons Meet our new Falcons beat writer Plus: A definitive ranking of ‘This is Falcons football’ videos

By Tyler Estep 27 minutes ago Share

Hey y’all. The Falcons started organized team activities today. On Tuesday, they’ll talk to reporters — including the AJC’s brand new beat writer.

Wanna meet him? SAY HI TO DANIEL FLICK, EVERYBODY Daniel Flick is the AJC's new Falcons beat writer. (AJC) By Daniel Flick I still remember the conversation, nearly two years removed from walking out of the Falcons’ Jimmy Cribb Press Room and getting into my car after another training camp practice had ended.

The room had emptied. There were only a few of us left — me and the AJC guys. I was 20 years old, a rising junior at Indiana University in the midst of the summer I’d always dreamed. Then, I spoke about the next chapter I hoped that dream included: Writing for the AJC, I decided, was the best job in the world.

That was my prerogative then, and two years later, as the AJC’s newly named Falcons beat writer, it holds true. Which Falcons draft picks will play most as rookies? I always felt I connected with the AJC representatives. This isn’t about glorifying the grind, but appreciating like-minded, reliable, consistent, driven sports writers. Those are the qualities that, from my seat, the AJC embodies, and they’re the attributes I’ve long prided myself on bringing to the table. Storytelling matters. That’s why I’m a journalist. I love getting to know about athletes’ journeys, and I thoroughly enjoy sharing what I learn with readers who are similarly curious. I was once a fan, too. I wanted to know more about my teams and my favorite players, and sometimes even the third-string linebacker. For the most part, I write what I’d want to read. I think I owe it myself, and to a larger degree, the readers. Away from the computer, I like playing basketball — please ask about my game-winner in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — and running. I’m a coffee connoisseur and a fan of food. All kinds, really. Barbecue is great.

I spent the first seven years of my life in Hoover, Alabama, and always carried my Southern roots with me through various stops. I’m thrilled to be back in the South, back in the Jimmy Cribb Press Room and back with a fanbase that’s been so kind to me. Atlanta, let’s have some fun. 📲 Yes, let’s! Y’all make sure to follow Daniel at @ByDanielFlick or shoot him an email — and tell a friend, too. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM OTAS The Falcons have nine OTA practices — which basically allow them hold meetings and run padless, contactless drills — to get things rolling this summer. The festivities are closed to the general public, but Mr. Flick already took a closer look at four things he’ll be watching on our behalf.

The first: How limited is Michael Penix Jr.? “The Falcons have posted multiple videos of Michael Penix Jr. throwing passes during the second phase of their offseason program, including one with the third-year quarterback taking an under-center snap on a play-action concept,” Daniel wrote.

“Penix is six months removed from tearing his left ACL on Nov. 16 against the Panthers, and the Falcons brass has said multiple times he’s on track in his recovery. The fact he’s able to move and deliver throws within the offense is an encouraging indicator of where he’s at in the rehab process entering Phase 3 of the offseason.” Something approaching full participation during OTAs (and particularly 11-on-11 drills) could put Penix on equal footing with Tua Tagovailoa ahead of training camp in July. 🔎 More on that — plus how the rookies fit in and how the linebacker corps may shake out — in the full story. A DEFINITIVE RANKING OF ‘THIS IS FALCONS FOOTBALL’ CLIPS Falcons running back Bijan Robinson assures a "coworker" that he can pronounce his name either way. (atlantafalcons.com)

As it turns out, Matt Ryan and Kevin Stefanski are natural actors. “They nailed it right off the bat,” Shannon Joyner, the Falcons’ chief marketing officer, told the AJC. “They were invested.” Invested, that is, in the “This is SportsCenter”-themed schedule release video that’s getting laughs (in a good way) well outside city limits — and we have more behind the scenes details here. 🤔 That said: It’s about time someone was brave enough to *rank* the skits, no? We’ll go in reverse order, from mediocre to marvelous.

17. The big reveal. Bijan Robinson, a copy machine, the actual schedule. Necessary but uninspired work. 16. “Today’s gonna be a great day.” The final clip. Hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri (“Welcome to Atlanta,” etc.) walks out of a Falcons office at 8 in the morning. Because that’s when the party stops. In the song. Get it? 15. The Saints are garbage. Points for the (ahem) trash talk … but could’ve been a tad more creative than “Drake London throwing stuff into a trash can labeled ‘Aints.’” 14. “Going up?” A strapped-up Freddie Falcon (who’s wont to dive from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium) encounters Jalon Walker and Jessie Bates III at the elevator. Not bad. 13. “I didn’t even order these.” Walker eyes a lunch of lemon pepper wings. Freddie is disappointed. And menacing.. Would rank higher, but I Googled it and found out falcons do sometimes eat chickens.

12. “That’s right, that’s my pen.” Bates intercepts a co-worker’s tossed pen. Simple and effective. 11. “You know who really loved it? Bijan.” A running back’s roof-cam obsession, smartphones on the ceiling. Funny. 10. “Coach talked to you about this.” Mascots: Famously bad at Zoom. 9. “He can take the term reception a bit too literally.” Drake London answering calls and delivering guttural screams? Yes, please. 8. Bijan Robinson in the hallway juking co-workers. Sometimes simplicity is key (and haven’t we all thought about doing this at some point?).

7. “Too much dog in him.” Walker, the former Bulldog, barking at people. Lowish-hanging fruit … but the whiteboard at the end is a nice touch. 6. “Just share it to me.” The Wi-Fi password as a play call, and Ryan nails it. The emphasis on “can-can” is particularly tickling. 5. “It wasn’t good.” Dupri returns to assess Ryan’s commentary at a (real) news conference, when everyone was telling Stefanski, “Welcome to Atlanta.” Points for delivery. 4. “Drake, this is Kendrick.” A nod to the beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Generally speaking, Lamar’s side is the correct side … but we’ll allow it. 3. “I know it starts with a B.” The Bijan pronunciation debate, with a relatable dose of, “Man, I really don’t remember how to say that one co-worker’s name” anxiety. The snaps (“Nope, right here, eyes on me”) when Co-worker Mark notices the desk of Brian Robinson are perfect.