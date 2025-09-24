AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published today “The Atlanta 50,” a multimedia dining guide highlighting the 50 best dining experiences in the Atlanta metro area. “The Atlanta 50” is available online starting this week at AJC.com/Atlanta50 and will be published in a special section in the Sunday, Sept. 28 print edition of the newspaper.

The dining guide delivers readers an interactive and curated hub featuring original AJC videos and photography highlighting the best dining experiences spanning neighborhood favorites to destination-worthy spots.

AJC’s senior editor for food and dining Ligaya Figueras along with reporter and restaurant critic Henri Hollis brought their expertise and taste buds to the table. Four months and 150 meals later, the duo combined their scores to determine which restaurants earned a spot on “The Atlanta 50” list. To read more about the AJC’s process of generating this year’s list, click here.

“The Atlanta 50” also delivers readers tools to customize how they plan to tick through the dining guide. Readers can create their own “to-eat” list on AJC.com with their favorite picks from the dining guide. Readers may also download the guide as an interactive map on Google Maps for easy navigation around the area.

“The Atlanta 50” Fast Facts

The top 10 restaurants on the dining guide are ranked

Restaurants in slots 11–50 are listed alphabetically

Every restaurant on the dining guide has been visited by the AJC’s critics, unless reviewed within the past year

Restaurants were evaluated on the criteria of food, service, drinks and atmosphere, with the most weight given to food and service

The guide also named 25 additional restaurants to an honorable mention list

