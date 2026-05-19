Night market in downtown Atlanta, weekend luau and more food events this week

This week, check out a collaboration dinner at Lazy Betty with a Canadian chef, attend a night market in downtown Atlanta celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and hit up an all-you-can-eat buffet during a luau.
Lazy Betty collaboration dinner
Lazy Betty, one of the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 50 best restaurants, will hold a collaboration dinner between chef Ron Hsu and chef Vish Mayekar of Vancouver restaurant Elem. The menu will include multiple courses for $300 per person with optional wine or zero-proof cocktail pairings.
Mayekar, who was born in Mumbai, rose to prominence after competing on Top Chef Canada, and since then he’s served as executive chef and culinary program director at the American Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival, culinary director at Cocktails & Canapes in Vancouver, and he opened his Michelin-recommended restaurant Elem in 2024 serving a global menu.
Smorgasburg Atlanta is a weekly outdoor food festival held in the South Downtown development. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg)
East Meets South: AAPI Night Market
Smorgasburg, the outdoor food festival in downtown Atlanta, is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with a night market celebrating AAPI culture, cuisine and community. The evening will feature food and guest vendors from across Atlanta, DJs, performances, Mahjong, henna and desserts.
There will also be a special selection of food and retail vendors curated by Brown Girl Magazine, a media outlet centered on South Asians living in the diaspora. The event is free to attend.
The vibe is cheeky at the underground S.O.S Tiki Bar. (Handout)
Victory/S.O.S Luau
Check out this luau on Memorial Day weekend from Victory Sandwich Bar and S.O.S Tiki Bar, featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet with roast pig, a tiki bar and DJs at Victory’s Inman Park location. There will be guest bartenders from Permanent Vacation in Florida and Tiki Underground in Ohio. Tickets for the buffet are $20 per person and guests can purchase tiki drink tickets in advance for $9.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.