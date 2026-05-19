Food & Dining Night market in downtown Atlanta, weekend luau and more food events this week A collaboration dinner at Lazy Betty is among the week’s top events. Lazy Betty expanded and upped the luxury quotient when it moved from DeKalb Avenue to Midtown in early 2024. (Courtesy of Graftable)

By Olivia Wakim 41 minutes ago Share

This week, check out a collaboration dinner at Lazy Betty with a Canadian chef, attend a night market in downtown Atlanta celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and hit up an all-you-can-eat buffet during a luau. Lazy Betty collaboration dinner Lazy Betty, one of the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 50 best restaurants, will hold a collaboration dinner between chef Ron Hsu and chef Vish Mayekar of Vancouver restaurant Elem. The menu will include multiple courses for $300 per person with optional wine or zero-proof cocktail pairings.

Mayekar, who was born in Mumbai, rose to prominence after competing on Top Chef Canada, and since then he’s served as executive chef and culinary program director at the American Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival, culinary director at Cocktails & Canapes in Vancouver, and he opened his Michelin-recommended restaurant Elem in 2024 serving a global menu. 5-9 p.m. May 22. $300 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta Smorgasburg Atlanta is a weekly outdoor food festival held in the South Downtown development. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg) East Meets South: AAPI Night Market Smorgasburg, the outdoor food festival in downtown Atlanta, is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with a night market celebrating AAPI culture, cuisine and community. The evening will feature food and guest vendors from across Atlanta, DJs, performances, Mahjong, henna and desserts.

There will also be a special selection of food and retail vendors curated by Brown Girl Magazine, a media outlet centered on South Asians living in the diaspora. The event is free to attend.