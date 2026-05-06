Food & Dining 6 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week From Indian-style Chicago beef to Polish-Korean fusion, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-taste list. The pollo a la brasa from Hermanita, a pop-up by Tio Lucho’s Arnaldo Castillo, is grilled on a Big Green Egg. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.)

By Sam Flemming Updated 34 minutes ago Share

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. The independent chef scene often reveals how immigrant traditions, first-generation entrepreneurship and local ingredients are merging into a new Southern food identity. Atlanta offers a unique laboratory where chefs test ideas to determine if temporary kitchens can transform into revolutionary restaurants. Ryanne Rothenberg brings a lifetime of farm-to-table immersion to Ry’s Table. (Courtesy of 1000 Word Mirrors)

Globally inspired, farm-to-table slow food from Ry’s Table Who: Ry’s Table (@rystable) from Ryanne Rothenberg When/Where: Saturday, May 16, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Freedom Farmers Market (@freedomfarmersmkt). 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Poncey-Highland. Why go: Rothenberg brings a lifetime of farm-to-table immersion to Ry’s Table, a farmstead garden event space in Southwest Atlanta. Growing up, she assisted her classically trained father with large-scale catering. Rothenberg later spent years traveling and cooking throughout Southeast Asia, including Thailand. These global influences, combined with time spent coordinating nutrition workshops in Uganda, inform her “globally inspired slow food” philosophy. A 2024 Slow Food Snail of Approval recipient, Rothenberg views food as medicine, applying Ayurvedic principles to menus that prioritize hyper-local sourcing from partners like Woodland Gardens and Love is Love Farm, as well as produce grown in her own farmstead. What to get: Because Rothenberg uses seasonal produce and the freshest ingredients from her garden and local farm partners, offerings at her pop-ups change frequently and the menu was not finalized at the time of publication. However, a recent menu showcased dishes like a cacao chia pudding bowl topped with honey-roasted coconut granola and cashew cream, and coconut pork shoulder served with jasmine rice and Hakurei turnips. For smaller bites, she offered chive dumplings with chile crisp or dolmas served with fresh tzatziki.

Rothenberg does not pop up often outside of her own space, so this is a good chance to grab her cooking. Check out her website to see the events she holds at her farmstead.

Dhaba BBQ specializes in handhelds that reimagine traditional Indian flavors, like this new tandoori pulled beef sandwich. (Courtesy of Dhaba BBQ) Dhaba BBQ’s Indian-style riff on a Chicago beef sandwich Who: Dhaba BBQ (@thedhaba_bbq) from Jay Patel When/Where: Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m. until sold out. Stout Brothers Smyrna (@smyrnastoutbrothers). 1265 W. Spring St., Smyrna. Why go: Self-taught pitmaster Patel brings together Indian heritage cuisine and Texas-style craft barbecue. Named after India’s roadside food stalls, Dhaba BBQ specializes in handhelds that reimagine traditional Indian flavors. Patel’s obsession with technical precision, including 24-hour marinades and wood-fired smoke, has made him a fixture in the local pop-up scene, from brewery pop-ups to high-end supper clubs. He has a deep pipeline of new concepts in development and typically debuts at least one new item at each pop-up. What to get: The new tandoori pulled beef sandwich, Patel’s riff on his hometown Chicago beef sandwich. The beef is seasoned with tandoori spices, black pepper and salt, then smoked low and slow until tender, pulled apart and served on soft bread with masala onions and Dhaba’s cilantro giardiniera aioli. The rest of the menu includes butter chicken wings, lemon pepper chicken sandos and Bombay masala Impossible sliders.

The chile fried chicken from New York’s Pecking House is buttermilk-brined, country-fried and finished with Sichuan peppercorns, Tianjin chiles and five-spice. (Courtesy of Adam Friedlander) Southern meets Sichuan chiles in fried chicken from New York’s Pecking House Who: Pecking House (@pecking_house) from Eric Huang When/Where: Sunday, May 17, 5-9 p.m. or until sold out. Minhwa Spirits (@minhwaspirits). 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Doraville. Why go: Visiting from New York this week, Huang brings a serious pedigree from Cafe Boulud, Gramercy Tavern and a stint as a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park during its tenure as the “Best Restaurant in the World.” But his Pecking House fare isn’t served on white tablecloths. It’s a Nashville-hot-meets-Sichuan-pepper fried chicken mashup that was born in his family’s Queens Chinese restaurant and, at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, commanded a waitlist of over 10,000 orders. What to get: The chile fried chicken sandwich. The chicken is buttermilk-brined, country-fried and finished with Sichuan peppercorns, Tianjin chiles and five-spice. Naked tenders and chicken salt fries are also on the menu. The event is first-come, first-served and we suggest getting there early. You can also get it at Sweet Auburn’s Smoke Show on May 20 (see below).

Look for these eggroll taquitos from Beksa Lala and Lino Yi at Breaker Breaker on Monday. (Courtesy of Colette Collins) Polish and Korean collaboration from Beksa Lala and Lino Yi Who: Beksa Lala (@beksa_atl) from Basia Piechoczek and Lino Yi (@linlinsdindin) When/Where: Monday, May 18, 5-9 p.m. Breaker Breaker (@breakerbreaker_atl). 921 Wylie St. SE, Reynoldstown. Why go: For the final installment of her collaboration series at Breaker Breaker, Beksa Lala’s Piechoczek teams up with Yi for a unique cross-cultural exploration of Polish and Korean comfort food. Piechoczek’s concept is rooted in the traditional techniques of her grandmother’s kitchen, while Minhwa Spirits’ Yi, the chef behind the viral TKO stall at Southern Feedstore and a former Lazy Betty sous chef, brings high-end culinary precision and approachability to Korean cuisine. What to get: The full menu was not finalized at the time of publication but Piechoczek says to expect creative Polish-Korean fusion, including a smoked duck and plum gochujang sando with red cabbage and caraway kimchi, and a version of zurek rye broth soup with a soft egg, kielbasa, fermented greens and gochugaru. Chef Lino will also bring his eggroll taquitos and volcano nachos.

Peruvian street food from Tio Lucho’s Hermanita Who: Hermanita (@hermanita_atl) from Arnaldo Castillo When/Where: Mondays, 5-10 p.m. Tio Lucho’s (@tioluchos). 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Poncey-Highland. Why go: Before opening Tio Lucho’s, Castillo used a pop-up called La Chingana to test the flavors that now define his brick-and-mortar restaurant. Hermanita, his current pop-up, explores Peruvian street food. Could this be the start of his next big thing? What to get: The star of the show and a national dish of Peru: the pollo a la brasa grilled on a Big Green Egg. Filling out the menu: beef sirloin, chicken thigh or grouper anticuchos (traditional Peruvian skewers); griddled potatoes with herbs and Huancaina sauce; a salad with huacatay-ranch dressing and collard greens with red peas, red beans with rice and jasmine rice topped with fried garlic and fresh herbs. Sweet Auburn Barbecue, the site of the upcoming Good Luck Smoke Show food festival, prepares a smoked brisket rendang. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.)

17 Asian all-star chefs at annual Good Luck Smoke Show Who: Good Luck Smoke Show food festival hosted by Sweet Auburn Barbecue’s Howard and Anita Hsu When/Where: Wednesday, May 20, 5-9 p.m. Sweet Auburn Barbecue (@sweetauburnbbq). 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Poncey-Highland. Why go: The second annual Good Luck Smoke Show transforms the block around Sweet Auburn into a wood-and-fire celebration of Asian American culture. Timed with AAPI Heritage Month, it is a tasting event, street festival and cultural celebration featuring unlimited bites alongside live DJs and traditional Chinese Lion dances. A portion of the proceeds will go to We Love Buford Highway, a charity dedicated to preserving the cultural vibrance and small businesses along the Buford Highway corridor. The stacked roster of 17 nationally and locally recognized chefs includes Huang from New York’s Pecking House (@pecking_house); Doron Wong of New York’s Cha Cha Tang (@chachatangnyc); Vish Mayekar from ELEM in Vancouver (@elemvancouver); Ron Hsu of Lazy Betty (@lazybettyatl); Parnass Savang from Talat Market (@talatmarketatl); Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor of Heirloom Market BBQ (@heirloommarketbbq); Vivian Lee from Leftie Lee’s (@leftielees); and many more. What to get: While the full menu was not available at the time of publication, we have confirmed Peking duck cannoli — which features a “shell” made out of crispy duck skin — from Concept Luna (@concept.luna), tandoori chicken sandwiches from Dhaba BBQ and chile fried chicken from Pecking House.