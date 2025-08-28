The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to Become Exclusively Digital in January 2026

Morse sent this note to subscribers, sharing the news of the transition.

Investing in What’s Next

Over the past two years, the AJC has bolstered its product development, engineering, data, and marketing teams while expanding and modernizing its newsroom. The AJC has overhauled its digital product suite, while launching newsletters, podcasts, and original video content. In addition, the AJC launched its first stand-alone subscription product, UATL , focused on covering and celebrating Atlanta’s dynamic and influential Black culture.

As a result of the investments, the AJC has produced double-digit digital subscriber growth and has expanded its audience in key content areas including politics and business. The AJC has also widened the scope of its coverage to meet the needs of readers not just in Atlanta, but across Georgia, and the Southeast. The AJC has opened new bureaus in Athens, Macon, and Savannah and has plans to further expand its footprint.

“We are not stepping away from our readers—we’re stepping forward with them,” said Leroy Chapman, Editor-in-Chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our mission remains unchanged. This is about continuing to build a newsroom that delivers essential journalism smarter, more sustainably, and that serves communities across generations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The AJC’s parent company, Cox Enterprises, bought the Atlanta Journal in 1939 and the Constitution in 1950. The two papers merged under the same masthead in 2001. The company remains deeply committed to the AJC’s long-term success.

“This is an important decision in the evolution of the AJC,” said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises. “Journalism is critical to our community and society — and so is the way we produce it. This change will allow us to reduce the use of trees, plastic, water and carbon, while at the same time increasing our focus on news gathering and public accountability. I’m proud of our team for making these decisions, as much as I will miss the nostalgia of seeing the paper in my driveway every morning.”

Cox Enterprises also owns other media outlets including the Dayton Daily News through Cox First Media, which are separate operating entities and unaffected by this decision.

Meeting Customers Where They Are

The AJC will launch a new app later this fall that will serve as a launchpad for content and community, in addition to an already refreshed AJC.com and suite of newsletters. The AJC will continue to produce an ePaper, which will be available in the AJC app and via email each morning.

AJC subscribers have access to the following content, experiences, and benefits:

Access to the AJC app and AJC.com

AJC’s core news reporting, featuring enhanced coverage of politics, business, and sports

AJC lifestyle content like wellness and food, including the AJC’s popular dining guides

Access to UATL, a source for Black culture and community in Atlanta

Early invitations and special access to AJC and UATL live events, unlocking all Atlanta has to offer

Award-winning podcasts including Politically Georgia, Breakdown, and the new It’s UATL

Essential and engaging newsletters including AM ATL, Sports Daily, Politically Georgia, and Sweet Tea

###

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is “the Substance and Soul of the South,” serving one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the U.S. since 1868 with world-class journalism and innovative product experiences. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit ajc.com . Follow the AJC on X , Facebook and Instagram .

Press contact

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Communications