CARE packages have fed the hungry abroad. Now some go to Atlanta’s needy.

For most of its history, Atlanta-based CARE has been dedicated to humanitarian aid outside our borders, sending its signature CARE packages and help to people in poverty and crisis in countries around the world.
Gabby Dirden, a CARE contractor, helps Walter Ballard collect food and water for his family during Bethel's Heavenly Hands food and water distribution in Houston, Texas, on February 25, 2021. Hundreds of people received much needed food and water. The need was even greater following snowstorms that disrupted power and water service to much of Houston. Bethel's Heavenly Hands is a CARE partner. (Photo by Laura Noel/CARE)
So now, CARE has a pilot program dedicated to helping expectant mothers in Atlanta, as well as in Albany.
CARE is known for its work globally, but the organization decided, “Let’s focus on the women in our own backyard,” said Gabrielle Dirden, director of implementation U.S. programs for CARE.
At a rooftop gathering in West Midtown this week, dozens of women gathered for an event to hear about CARE’s focus on maternal health and prepare 200 CARE packages for mothers that are part of the nonprofit’s pilot program in Georgia.
Into bags emblazoned with the CARE logo went baby wipes, socks, a manual breast pump, a teething toy and other items. Some of the items were contributed by Isan Elba, the daughter of actor Idris Elba who partnered with CARE for the event, and her nonprofit Beauty Forward.
Volunteers assemble CARE packages to help mothers in CARE's maternal health program. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)
“One of the things that all of us have in common is that we all have a mother,” said Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of the Morehouse School of Medicine and a CARE board member. “When we protect mothers, we protect our future.” In Georgia, she added, “We have too high of an incidence of maternal mortality and morbidity.”
Georgia is one of the 10 states with the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the country, according to the Commonwealth Fund, citing CDC data. Most of the other 10 states are also in the Deep South.
CARE started its two-year maternal health pilot program for Georgia in January 2025 through a partnership with the AbbVie Foundation, a health equity nonprofit.
Last year’s federal funding cuts created a lot of challenges, “but I also think that there is a story of resilience,” said CARE President and CEO Michelle Nunn. She said organizations are “reimagining the future with lighter footprints” and more collaboration.
For the maternal health program, Dirden said, “the hope is that we expand across the Southeast United States and make more of an impact.”
Maternal health leaders and workers in Georgia and elsewhere convened at an Emory University conference on maternal mortality at the Emory Conference Center Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Courtesy of Emory University, by Jenni Girtman)
Natalie Hernandez-Green, executive director of the Center for Maternal Health Equity at the Morehouse School of Medicine, said the problem is rooted in structural inequities.
“We need holistic care around the mental and the physical health of Black women,” Hernandez-Green said.
Access to care is also a barrier. A 2024 report by the March of Dimes found more than 40% of Georgia’s counties were “maternity care deserts,” without maternity care providers or birthing facilities.
With its work on disaster response and maternal health, CARE now aims to deliver CARE packages to 1 million people in the U.S. by 2030, focusing on supplies for mothers and young children.
“For the first 75 years, CARE supported people all around the world,” said Jack Hardin, a partner at law firm Smith, Gambrell & Russell, who with his wife Caroline founded a CARE donor group. “But what we’re recognizing is that we have people who are seriously prevented from having access to the benefits of our society.”
The evolution of CARE packages
1946 — The original CARE packages, Europe: Instant coffee, canned meat, pitted prunes, chocolate and other items.
Contents of a typical CARE package. German civilians called the planes dropping the boxes “raisin bombers.” (Courtesy of CARE)
In later years, CARE packages expanded to other regions in need.
The typical contents of a CARE Package included 5 pounds of milk powder, 7 pounds of cheese, 5 pounds of rice and 5 pounds of beans. (AJC file)
2020 — COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.: Apples, peanut butter, cereal, a microwaveable meal, nonperishable items, bread, desserts and different types of meat, such as chicken, pork and beef.
CARE packages contained a range of foods for vulnerable families impacted by COVID-19. Atlanta-based CARE relaunched its CARE Package Program during the pandemic, the first time it is operating in the U.S. since the program was created after World War II. (File)
2026 — Maternal health pilot program, Atlanta and Albany, Georgia: Baby shampoo and body wash, baby wipes, hand soap, socks, hand sanitizer, manual breast pump, teething toy, blanket, bags for breast milk, lip balm, fragrance, lotion.
Items to be packed into CARE packages for the not-for-profit's maternal health program.
Source: CARE, AJC research
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