From the Publisher A new chapter for the AJC Lauren Liz/For the AJC

To our valued readers, I write today with important news about The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as we embark on a new chapter for this storied institution and the city we serve.

On December 31 of this year, the AJC will print its last newspaper. We will begin the new year as a fully digital organization, committed, as always, to being the most essential and engaging news source for the people of Atlanta, Georgia and the South. RELATED: AJC to move to fully digital publication, phase out print Dec. 31 After 157 years, we did not make this decision lightly; for many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs. Embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it to each of you in the most impactful way. The fact is, many more people engage with our digital platforms and products today than with our print edition, and that shift is only accelerating. I don’t need to tell you how quickly the media landscape is evolving. For you, and for us, holding onto the paper can bring a sense of comfort in a world of unrelenting change. But we cannot allow that to hold us back.

When we walk into our office each day, our team passes by a quote on the newsroom wall from Cox Enterprises’ founder James M. Cox, who acquired the Atlanta Journal in 1939 and added the Constitution 11 years later. His words stand as inspiration: “We must never turn back the hands of the clock. We must always go forward.”

Relying on printing presses and delivery trucks to distribute the news simply isn’t the best way for the AJC to serve you anymore. In addition, this decision has a positive impact on the environment - saving water and trees, eliminating the use of polybags and CO2, and diverting waste from the landfill – which is in line with Cox’s commitment to sustainability. One thing that will not change is our unwavering commitment to essential, factual reporting. Our mission has never been more important, and we will continue to invest in distinctive journalism, well-sourced beat reporting, and surprising and delightful storytelling. At the same time, we will continue to enhance our digital products, making sure they are user-friendly, engaging, intuitive, and reflective of the modern media company we are. Before the end of this year, we will launch a new AJC mobile app, giving you full access to our reporting, a wide range of opinion and analysis, AJC’s podcasts and newsletters, as well as our original video content. In time, the app will become your launchpad to our live event programming and a growing number of membership perks. For those of you who enjoy the experience of reading our daily report in an ePaper format, you’ll be able to access it through the AJC mobile app and AJC.com, and we’ll continue to email that familiar layout to your inbox each morning. We know this will be a change for many of you, and we’ll be there with you as we make this transition. This fall, we will hit the road to connect with our readers across metro Atlanta and around the state. We plan to do a lot of listening. We want to be sure our digital products deliver you everything you love about the AJC. We will partner with local businesses to bring the “Substance and Soul of the South” to life, checking-in at community events as we celebrate 157 years of the AJC. We look forward to sharing details with you soon.

So many of you have taken the time to share how much the AJC has meant to you over the years. We are grateful for your loyalty, and we remain as dedicated as ever to serving you. The AJC is fortunate to be owned by Cox Enterprises, which cares deeply about the importance of independent, local journalism and about our community. The company has provided us with substantial investment, editorial freedom and independence, and the time to innovate and transform our business, which is unique in the news industry at this moment. Cox Enterprises is purpose-driven, with a mission to “empower people today to build a better future for the next generation” -- and their continued support of our work is a testament to that. Atlanta is one of the most dynamic cities in one of the most consequential states in one of the most unique parts of the country. Our community needs a news outlet willing to adapt to a significant moment in history and to write the first draft. If you are a current print subscriber, you’ll receive an email from us later today and a letter in the mail in a few days with specific details about the AJC’s digital transition, but I wanted to reach out to you all directly with the news today. I’ll look forward to hearing from you and to seeing many of you as we spend the next few months celebrating the storied history of our print edition and preparing together for our digital future.