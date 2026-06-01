Wellness World Cup fans will face Atlanta heat. Emory doctor shares how to stay safe. Alexander Isakov, also a field-of-play physician, dishes on his hydration and outdoor safety tips. Jacob Jones of Exclusive Training hydrates after working with a client on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. Although FIFA World Cup matches will be held in the air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium, most fan events will be outdoors. (John Spink/AJC 2023)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 56 minutes ago Share

Visitors to the World Cup in Atlanta will experience the city’s renowned Southern hospitality, as well as its heat and humidity. While Georgians are accustomed to muggy summers, fans from cooler climates may struggle to acclimate. “When you plan these kinds of events, and you know there’s going to be heat and humidity, it’s critically important that there be plenty of opportunities to hydrate,” said Dr. Alexander Isakov, an emergency physician at Emory University Hospital. He will serve as the field-of-play physician for two of the eight Atlanta matches, and is also on the host city medical committee.

Dr. Alexander Isakov, an emergency physician at Emory University Hospital, will serve as the field-of-play physician for two of the eight World Cup matches in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Jack Kearse/Emory University) From June 15 to July 15, Atlanta hosts eight FIFA World Cup matches, including a semifinal. Although matches will be held in the air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium, most fan events will be outdoors. The FIFA Fan Festival will be outside at Centennial Olympic Park beginning June 11. This will be the main gathering site for families, fans and visitors during the tournament. Other outdoor viewing parties throughout the metro area are also planned. Hydration tips and warning signs During these events, Isakov advises drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding caffeine and alcohol to prevent heat illness.

“I know people like their coffee and their beer and cocktails, but these can dehydrate you,” he said. “If you think you’re going to be out in the hot sun for any length of time, you definitely want to avoid or limit these, if possible.”

Isakov recommends drinking enough water to keep your urine a light straw color, a simple sign you’re staying hydrated. “Water will need to be plentiful so people can keep drinking. You lose a lot of water out in the heat and humidity.” He also advises fans to seek shade wherever possible. “Being out in the full sun increases your risk” of heat illness, he said. Misting and cooling stations located throughout Centennial Olympic Park and other sites can help keep fans cool. Teams from Grady Healthcare and Atlanta Fire & Rescue will be stationed at the Fan Festival to assist with medical emergencies. Isakov, founding executive director of the Emory Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response and professor of emergency medicine at Emory University, said recognizing the signs and symptoms of heat illness is vital.

Warning signs include profuse sweating, muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness or nausea. “If you do experience those, you want to get in an air-conditioned space and hydrate until the symptoms resolve,” he said. More serious symptoms include confusion, incoherent speech or loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention by calling 911. Higher risk groups include seniors over 65, young children, heart disease patients and pregnant women. Patients on certain medications may be more vulnerable to heat illness and should consult their physician before exposure, Isakov said. Preparing for the crowds Crowds present another concern. Atlanta expects 500,000 visitors, including 300,000 international guests.

“When it’s hot and humid, it’s harder for your body to cool. If you’re in a really crowded outdoor space and there’s no breeze, you’re at greater risk for heat injury,” Isakov said. Several Georgia hospitals and medical teams have been coordinating preparations for the event, working together to help keep participants safe. “None of this happens in a silo,” he said. “There’s been a lot of collaboration across the health systems — Atlanta Fire, Grady EMS, Mercedes-Benz medical operations — to make sure it runs smoothly and everybody is getting what they need.” Grady Health System will increase staffing and strategically station Grady EMS units throughout the city and at key locations, according to the administration. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is also preparing for World Cup crowds. Alongside its partners, Piedmont has worked for months to develop and test coordinated plans. These plans address increases in patient volume, environmental and public health concerns, and security incidents, administrators told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.