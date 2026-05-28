Arts & Entertainment

Atlanta festivals, events and parties to check out during the FIFA World Cup

Events around the city include watch parties, live music, food and drink, soccer activities and much more.
Pittsburgh Yards will be home to the two-day Atlanta Beltline Fest celebrating soccer, food, culture and community in June. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)
Pittsburgh Yards will be home to the two-day Atlanta Beltline Fest celebrating soccer, food, culture and community in June. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)
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19 minutes ago

Festivals, watch parties and screenings will soon mobilize across metro Atlanta in celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While bars and restaurants around the metro area will switch their channels to soccer, city centers and local developments are getting in on the fun with soccer festivals and family-friendly programming.

Here is a running list of upcoming festivals and events centered around soccer this summer.

Ashford Lane

This Dunwoody development will celebrate the World Cup with a kickoff party and several free watch party events.

Programming includes:

ashfordln.com

Pittsburgh Yards will be home to the two-day Atlanta Beltline Fest celebrating soccer, food, culture and community in June. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)
Pittsburgh Yards will be home to the two-day Atlanta Beltline Fest celebrating soccer, food, culture and community in June. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)

Atlanta Beltline Fest

Head to Pittsburgh Yards for a free, two-day celebration of soccer, music, food and community along the Atlanta Beltline’s Southside Trail. There will be live match screenings throughout the weekend, including a headlining watch party for Spain vs Saudi Arabia on June 21.

Throughout the festival, attendees can expect live music, local food and retail vendors, soccer clinics, cooking demos, cultural art performances and DJ sets, according to a news release.

Match programming includes:

10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 20-21. 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. beltline.org

Decatur WatchFest

The city of Decatur will launch a 34-day celebration for FIFA World Cup with 14 free concerts on Decatur Square, plus three ticketed concerts featuring the Kickoff Celebration headliner Big Boi, as well as the War and Treaty and Indigo Girls later in the festival.

In addition to the musical programming, Decatur WatchFest will have outdoor screenings of matches, and fans can catch other games inside Decatur’s restaurants, breweries and pubs.

June 11-July 19. 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. decaturwatchfest26.com

FIFA Fan Festival

Centennial Olympic Park will be the home of the official FIFA Fan Festival for 18 days during the World Cup, with live screenings of matches, music, games and vendors. The festival will be free to attend, but participants should register in advance online.

The Fan Fest will include several different zones of programming, including a main stage with a 40-foot screen broadcasting matches, live music, entertainment and games; a family-oriented playground with face painting and other activities; a community soccer pitch for small matches and podcasting; and a stretch of Georgia-based vendors offering food, crafts and products from across the region.

More details on event programming and performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

June 11-July 15. 265 Park Ave. W. NW, Atlanta. atlantafwc26.com

Georgia, the Whole Day Through

This immersive, interactive experience highlighting Georgia’s culture, landscape and businesses will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center’s Registration Hall on multiple FIFA World Cup match days June 11-July 15.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development in partnership with the GWCC will showcase all the state has to offer with exhibits and local businesses in attendance. Guests can enjoy some of the music and art that defines Georgia while enjoying tastes of breweries, wineries and the cuisine that thrive here, according to a news release.

Entry is free and no registration is required.

Event dates:

June 11-July 15. 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. exploregeorgia.org

O4W Kickoff Festival

The Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood Association will host the O4W kickoff festival, a three-day celebration marking the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

Programming includes:

June 11-13. Multiple locations. o4wna.org

Smorgasburg

Smorgasburg, an outdoor food festival that takes place in the streets of South Downtown, will temporarily become the World Grub as it opens for every World Cup match day from June 11-July 19.

The World Grub will feature a lineup of street food and drink vendors and specials inspired by countries around the world, as well as a screen showing every World Cup match, the Pitch Beer Garden with all-day watch parties, DJs and soccer activities and surprises throughout the tournament, according to a social media announcement.

Weekly schedules of events will be announced during the tournament.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. match days and Saturdays from June 11-July 19. Free entry. 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/smorgasburgatlanta

The Interlock, with its mural pictured in 2022, in west Midtown is launching Culture Haus, a 30-day soccer experience from June 11-July 19. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown)
The Interlock, with its mural pictured in 2022, in west Midtown is launching Culture Haus, a 30-day soccer experience from June 11-July 19. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown)

The Interlock

This development in west Midtown is launching Culture Haus, a 30-day soccer experience from June 11-July 19 with more than 100 events centered around sports, lifestyle and entertainment, according to a news release.

There will be daily programming with soccer watch parties, wellness programming, live music and interactive fan experiences. Weekly match screenings will be held along Beeline Boulevard and at locations like Holiday Bar, F1 Arcade and Puttshack. There will be a rotating lineup of DJs and artist collectives, as well as cultural nights with international music and cuisine aligned with competing teams.

Culture Haus attendees can also train like athletes with prmatch wellness experiences from Hills 4 ATL, Sunrei Wellness, Orangetheory Fitness, Lululemon, Bach Fitness and local yoga instructors.

June 11-July 19. 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. theinterlockatl.com/what-is-cultural-haus

The Works development will host an eight-week soccer celebration called All the Soccer Things this summer. (Courtesy of the Works)
The Works development will host an eight-week soccer celebration called All the Soccer Things this summer. (Courtesy of the Works)

The Works

Head to the Upper Westside’s mixed-use development the Works for its All the Soccer Things party, featuring weeks of art, live music, public watch parties and giveaways. Throughout the event, the Works will partner with Soccer in the Streets, the nonprofit focused on making soccer accessible to Atlanta’s youth, and All Stripes, an Atlanta United fanbase dedicated to LGBTQ+ soccer fans.

Programming includes:

June 5-July 17. theworksatl.com

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

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