Sports ‘Atlanta Stadium’ ready with FIFA-standard pitch ahead of World Cup With eight matches upcoming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium sod will get strict maintenance. The newly installed playing surface for the FIFA World Cup is watered at the stadium in Atlanta on May 21, 2026. The pitch is Kentucky bluegrass mixed with perennial ryegrass with artificial fibers stitched in. It came from a turf farm in Colorado. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Jaide Timm-Garcia – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 8 minutes ago Share

Atlanta Stadium — as Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be known during the World Cup — has undergone its final makeover to become compliant with FIFA stadium standards after FIFA-approved grass was installed this week. The rollout of the natural playing surface began last Friday and took four days to complete, according to Atlanta Stadium pitch venue manager Stuart Wilson.

Just more than three weeks before the opening match between Spain and Cape Verde on June 15, the venue now features a playing surface made from a blend of Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass. Wilson described the new pitch as natural sod, reinforced with artificial fibers. According to Wilson, the new grass thrives in the stadium’s carefully monitored indoor environment, where temperature controls and grow lights effectively replicate natural sunlight. He said the results come after years of research, testing under grow lights at a Tennessee facility, and the implementation of a detailed nutrient plan for the pitch. Wilson’s five years with FIFA included the last World Cup in Qatar. Before that, he worked at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in North London, long regarded as home to one of the most pristine playing surfaces. “I’m carrying out traction testing, moisture testing, firmness testing to make sure that the levels are in place,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of monitoring, but there’s also maintenance.”

The main concern for Wilson at this point is playability.

“Watching the players and how they move on the pitch, how they turn, the traction that’s on the pitch,” he said — those are the fine details he’ll be monitoring during matches to ensure player safety and stability. The pitch will be reserved solely for the eight competitive matches hosted in Atlanta, with no practices taking place before or between games. The tight turnaround during the first five group matches presents a usage challenge, but Wilson said he is confident the “playing surface will be excellent” when the semifinal teams arrive. All 16 host stadiums across the U.S., Mexico and Canada will use natural grass pitches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including temporary installations at venues that normally use artificial turf, with all surfaces required to meet FIFA’s performance and safety standards. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has used artificial turf since opening in 2017, but in January, it was temporarily replaced with natural grass to lay the groundwork for the FIFA-regulated playing surface installation