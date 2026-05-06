The Supreme Court ruled April 29 that you can’t gerrymander by race. Republicans are calling for a special session to redraw Georgia’s maps. Democrats are declaring the end of democracy.

Both reactions, equally extreme, over what should be a foundational civic question: Where do district lines go? As long as politicians draw their own districts, voters will assume the outcome is rigged, and often be right.

Redistricting has become a predictable power grab, with zero principles beyond partisan advantage. Drawing maps around race made sense in 1965. In 2026, mixed-race is the fastest-growing demographic in America. Exploiting that category for partisan gain is an anachronism.

Imagine a world where the fight isn’t about who controls the pen, but where a nonpartisan civil service function draws the maps using shared, transparent principles: compactness, equal population, geographic continuity, partisan fairness, and incumbency neutrality. AI tools can optimize for all of these with no thumb on the scale.

New York and Iowa have both shown that this is possible. Partisans on both sides hated the results. That’s how you know the approach works.