These dining clubs for retirees share food, fun and friendship

Ed Bellair of West Cobb doesn’t mind being called a retired old man, especially on Tuesday mornings. That’s when he joins a group of friends for breakfast. They call themselves ROMEO — Retired Old Men Eating Out — and their counterparts is JULIET — often dubbed Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together. These loosely formed dining clubs for retirees have no rules, agendas or attendance requirements. Just food, fellowship and a standing invitation to show up hungry.

Women gather for a meeting of the JULIET's (Just Us Ladies Into Indulging in Eating Together) dinner club at Park Springs retirement community in Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

These weekly dining dates do more than satisfy an appetite. For many retirees, they help stave off loneliness or a lingering sense of purposelessness after a productive career. "It fills in for the usual get up and go to work, meet people, then go home. It helps to keep you from feeling old," said Bellair, a member of the Marietta ROMEO Club. Experts say that kind of regular connection can be critical. The importance of seniors gathering with others for mealtime can't be overstated, said Tim Knight, executive director of Training and Organizational Development at Isakson Living senior living communities.

Social isolation and loneliness are widespread and can have serious impacts on health, well-being and society, according to a 2025 report from the World Health Organization.

Knight said sharing a meal is vital for social interaction and building relationships. Even better, he added, these clubs give seniors something to look forward to. "You're not as bored. You're thinking about what you're going to say, you're engaged. I love that," he said. Women gather for a meeting of the JULIETTE's (Just Us Ladies Imbibing Every Tuesday) supper club at Park Springs retirement community in Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Members of the Marietta ROMEO Club share an interest in classic cars. Each Tuesday, the group meets for breakfast at the Marietta Diner, often filling the parking lot with their antique vehicles. This type of group appeals to Bellair, who drives a restored 1968 Pontiac GTO convertible.

“We’re just old guys interested in yakking and talking about old cars in general. That’s what we do,” said the 82-year-old. Bellair also keeps the group connected beyond the table. Each Wednesday, he sends a newsletter to the roughly 800 people who have attended at least one ROMEO gathering. And for those who can’t make the regular Tuesday breakfast, there’s another option on Wednesday’s at Big Doug’s Place in Paulding County. Bellair attends both. Park Springs ROMEO Club gathers for dinner each Tuesday and has lunch at a restaurant once a month. The club is a way to build friendships within the senior living community in Stone Mountain. (Photo courtesy of Cristina Anderson) The Isakson Living Park Springs community in Stone Mountain hosts both ROMEO and JULIET clubs, giving residents multiple options to enjoy each other’s company. Charles Alexander said he started the Park Springs ROMEO Club to combat loneliness among residents, most of whom are without a spouse.

"I remember coming in here early on, and I saw a couple of fellows just sitting and eating dinner by themselves. For me, eating dinner by myself would be the worst thing," said the married 82-year-old. Now, Park Springs ROMEOs eat dinner together on Wednesdays and have lunch at a restaurant once a month. There's no agenda, "we just visit with each other," said Alexander. "It really does respond to the issue of loneliness. It's like your family." Organizer Ellen Sutley (center) greets women meeting at the JULIET's (Just Us Ladies Indulging in Eating Together) dining club at Park Springs retirement community in Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The club's success spurred Ellen Sutley to start the JULIET Club. Her JULIETs stand for Just Us Ladies Indulging in Eating Together. Each Tuesday night, she organizes dining room reservations for about two dozen women and places a fresh floral arrangement at each table. Like the ROMEOS, her group also meets monthly for lunch at a restaurant. "I love my JULIETs. They're just a nice group of ladies," said Sutley, who is widowed and enjoys making new friends by sharing meals.