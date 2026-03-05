Restraint has no place at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Alpharetta

Though the big, expensive dishes were all hits during my visits, the food at Eddie V’s was not perfect. A side of steamed spinach was so lightly cooked and seasoned, it seemed almost untransformed from its raw state. And the bananas Foster butter cake was not worth the eye-popping calorie count; the cake itself was a bit tough and crusty, notwithstanding the fun pyrotechnic show of the tableside flambee. Another dish with a tableside show, the steak tartare, could have used a little more precise knifework.
The service at Eddie V’s was the restaurant’s true highlight, aside from that one costly leftovers mistake.
For every moment of my multiple long dinners before that, the service was excellent — attentive, polished and professional. Each visit, our white-jacketed primary servers were game to answer any questions and seemed supported by an army of secondary staff that bussed tables and kept water glasses topped up. Managers clad in suits roamed the dining room continuously but inconspicuously, ready to assist if needed. The staff clearly cared about our experience, and I left each dinner at Eddie V’s feeling coddled, an impressive feat in such a large, loud, busy restaurant.
Discovering that my leftovers were missing was a harsh dose of reality. But my disappointment in that moment is a testament to the atmosphere of Eddie V’s, a bubble of opulence that sits apart from everyday life.
3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Service: polished, professional and exceedingly well-trained
Recommended dishes: jumbo lump crab cake, spicy tuna on crispy rice, jumbo shrimp cocktail, burrata and beet salad, warm goat cheese salad, Chilean sea bass, North Atlantic scallops, Parmesan sole, crab-stuffed shrimp, 10-ounce center cut filet mignon, crab-fried rice with mushrooms and scallions
Vegetarian dishes: creamy mashed potatoes, truffled macaroni and cheese, au gratin cheddar potatoes, grilled asparagus with lemon and salt, honey sriracha roasted Brussels sprouts with cashews
Alcohol: full bar with a few creative cocktails and a long wine list
Price range: $75-$200 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible, though the front doors are heavy
Parking: complimentary valet and free lot both available
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available through website
Address, phone: 11405 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-870-1129
