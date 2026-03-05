Restraint has no place at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Alpharetta

The polished, well-trained servers whisked away our leftovers and returned them packaged in a large bag. I didn’t consider checking through all the containers before we left; my steak (at least $30 worth) never made it back to me.

If there’s a lesson here, it’s that Eddie V’s is no place to practice restraint. This is a restaurant that encourages excess, complete with a windowless, crystal-encrusted dining room that would feel right at home attached to any upscale casino’s gambling floor. The name of the game here is big portions, big red wines and big prices. Go ahead and finish that steak.

If that doesn’t sound appealing to you, Eddie V’s won’t be worth it. No entree costs less than $40. But I enjoy a roll of the dice in Las Vegas every few years, so I could understand the appeal of a place like Eddie V’s, a different world that values decadence and indulgence over novelty or creative pursuit.

