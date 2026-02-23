Aging in Atlanta Staying active is the secret to aging well, says 90-year-old tennis player An active body, a sharp mind and a strong community keep him going. John Lamb, 90, on the tennis courts at Mountain Park Park in Lilburn, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Lamb says staying active is the secret to aging well. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

On most mornings at Gwinnett County’s Mountain Park Park, you can find 90-year-old John Lamb in motion. Calling out the score and chasing down shots. For him, tennis isn’t a pastime of his youth. It’s a passion he discovered at 75, and one he now plays for hours at a time, sometimes six days a week. While 86% of older Americans don’t get enough physical activity, Lamb isn’t among them.

John Lamb, 90, high fives a friend on the tennis courts at Mountain Park Park in Lilburn, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Lamb says staying active is the secret to aging well. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) He works out with a diverse group of players, organized by the late tennis instructor Bryan Shepherd. Everyone is welcome at these sessions, which usually attract cross-cultural participation. “You’re always mingling with somebody different every game. It’s a social thing that’s improving your tennis, giving you exercise, and releasing any tension you have,” Lamb said. RELATED Feeling a loss of energy as you age? Here’s how to get that spark back As a widower, Lamb welcomes the social interaction that tennis offers. He’s become friends with the regulars at practice, where everyone is laughing and having fun while still working hard on their game.

“I see no sense in people beyond a certain age getting serious about sports. You’re not going to win a prize. The joy of playing is the best prize of all,” he said.

Consistent physical activity like playing tennis is linked to a lower risk of many chronic diseases, including heart disease, some cancers, and Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 13.9% of American adults age 65 and older get the recommended 150 minutes of aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity a week, according to National Institutes of Health research in 2022. For those 85 and older, the percentage drops to 6.2. John Lamb, 90, plays tennis at Mountain Park Park in Lilburn, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Lamb says staying active is the secret to aging well. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) But Lamb has never been one to sit still. Throughout his career as a civil engineer for the U.S. Forest Service, frequent relocations became opportunities for adventure. He hiked the Himalayas while working in Nepal for three years and scuba-dived while managing a project in Grenada.

Wherever he’s lived, he’s gotten involved in some activity — from white-water rafting to church league volleyball. Even on bad weather days, he stays active by riding a recumbent bike in his basement or working out on a trainer that simulates downhill mogul skiing. RELATED Cardio, weights and the right foods: Keys to staying healthy over 50 Downhill skiing is another favorite activity. For 30 years, he has taken a multiweek ski trip to Utah, where he usually hits the black-diamond slopes at several resorts. While many people scale back physical challenges as they age, Lamb continues to seek them out. On the tennis court, his steady presence and sharp mind have earned him a special nickname. Fellow tennis player Kim Wurapa said he’s a strong competitor and an even better person. She said the tennis family he plays with “adores him” and calls him “Papa.” “While most of us in our 40s through 70s struggle to remember the score, John can explain point by point where we are in the game,” she said. John Lamb, 90, hugs a friend at Mountain Park Park in Lilburn, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Lamb says staying active is the secret to aging well. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)