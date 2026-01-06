Opinion Our aging population needs social engagement. Here’s how young people can help. Social isolation has been shown to increase the risk of dementia in elders by about 60%. Member Doug Jones (who agreed to be photographed) jokes with Executive Director Jenna Smith while working on an art project during a Respite Care Atlanta meeting at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta in 2022. (Phil Skinner for the AJC)

By Rachel Lee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

As a 21-year-old college student, one of my closest friends is not another 20-something-year-old student from campus but rather a 75-year-old woman living with dementia, whom I met while volunteering in the memory care unit at a local assisted living facility. Despite the differences in our life experiences and age, I was struck by how much of myself I saw reflected in her stories of her service in the French military. Intergenerational relationships like ours have a powerful impact on the most vulnerable in society: elders living with dementia.

Similarly, 1 in every 3 young adults reports feeling lonely. In recognition of this concern, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared a loneliness epidemic in the U.S.

As such, effective interventions are warranted that combat social isolation by fostering intergenerational connections, which are especially critical with the impending rise of dementia. These programs help guide intergenerational conversations In response to this growing need, several successful initiatives have fostered meaningful intergenerational connections. For example, YOBEY Dementia Befriender allows young volunteers to write letters to ELWD and film themselves performing for virtual shows. Another initiative is Ticket to Talk, an easily accessible mobile app, which generates "tickets" or pre-set conversation ideas to guide young volunteers in having meaningful conversations with ELWD. Another creative initiative, Opening Minds through Arts, pairs ELWD with student volunteers through an art and crafts program, inspiring elders to take on a role as artists.