Aging in Atlanta Retirees find a new purpose helping therapy dogs Volunteers and their dogs bring comfort where it’s needed most. Craig Derene & Wally

By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 18 minutes ago link copied

Even without the daily 9-to-5 grind, some retirees, like Craig Derene, discover there are other ways to stay active in their local community. Spreading joy with Wally, his boxer, Great Dane, hound mix, or his grand-dog, Aja — who are both certified therapy dogs — Derene visits schools, active living communities and other locations.

“I say to Wally, ‘let’s go to work,’ and he knows the minute the (therapy dog) vest and tag goes on. You can almost see his personality change, and he absolutely loves it,” Derene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. RELATED Rescuing offers activity, companionship for older metro Atlantans Derene, who was familiar with therapy dogs before getting Wally certified, became interested in giving it a try himself as he neared retirement. Working with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs for evaluation and observation, the pair now spend time making visits, teaching about dog safety and doing service projects. Timid readers can even get the chance to read Wally their favorite book. “This work gives me routine. I found my thing in retirement that I can look forward to and give back to the community,” Derene said. Inspired by Aja the therapy dog, teens make leashes to donate to a local animal shelter. (Courtesy of Craig Derene)

The right personality Derene was confident Wally would love being a therapy dog because of his personality.

“Your dog has to be reasonably well-behaved and of the right temperament first,” he said. It’s also important, according to Derene, for the dog’s owner to really know their dog. “Therapy dogs should have a good relationship and bond with their owners, who need to be able to tell when their dogs are happy and want to visit and when they’re uncomfortable,” Monica Callahan, education and marketing manager at the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, told the AJC. RELATED Nugget’s last shift: Wellstar Children’s Hospital’s first facility dog retires Comfort level is essential for a good therapy dog, as is adaptability. “It’s not always about how well-trained they are. More importantly, you have to know how your dog is going to behave — what they’ll do around other dogs and unfamiliar things,” Derene said. The dog’s temperament isn’t the only thing under consideration. Handlers need the right combination of skills as well.

“It’s important that handlers are not just there to hold the leash and can add to the visit. They are a dog and handler team, not just a dog team,” Callahan said. The special impact in the senior community For those like Derene, looking for a way to stay active after retiring, having a therapy dog can be a great solution. “Therapy dog visits allow retirees to give back and feel that they have a purpose in life. It gives them the opportunity to remain social and keeps them moving when they might not otherwise,” Callahan said. Craig Derene discovered there are other ways to stay active in his local community with his dog Wally (second from left), who is now a certified therapy dog. (Courtesy of Craig Derene) RELATED ‘My dog is my medication’: Veterans with PTSD paired with service dogs It’s not just beneficial to own a therapy dog, though. Visits from therapy dogs can also have a positive impact on older adults.

“The senior community really benefits from therapy dog visits. A therapy dog visit can be a change in monotonous routine. Their visits can provide a mood boost if someone is feeling particularly sad about something. These visits can be life-changing for the senior community,” Callahan said. Training to be a therapy dog Training to become a therapy dog can occur at any age for a dog. For puppies, Michael Billedo, owner and trainer at Dog Training Elite, does an aptitude test around seven weeks, looking at 10 specific areas. “A therapy dog has to be steady and predictable at home and in public,” Billedo said. In adult dogs, after establishing a calm and emotionally stable temperament, Billedo does a full evaluation before training begins, which focuses on foundational skills and impulse control training. RELATED When training your dog yourself is not enough, Fido goes to school In-home training is one part of the process that has an added benefit. According to Billedo, this creates a stronger bond between therapy dog and owner and leads to more consistent outcomes.