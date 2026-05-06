Business After Spirit shutdown, Delta jumps on hiring pilots The airline has accelerated reviews of Spirit pilot applications, as it faces scrutiny for a pilot staffing crunch. Delta pilots walk down Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Delta has accelerated reviews of Spirit Airlines pilot applications, as it faces scrutiny for a pilot staffing crunch. Spirit ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2nd, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Emma Hurt 24 minutes ago Share

Within days of Spirit Airlines’ shutdown, Delta Air Lines offered discounted fares for passengers and free standby travel for stranded pilots and flight attendants. Atlanta-based Delta is also looking to hire some of those out-of-work captains and first officers.

The Spirit collapse comes just as Delta faces a pilot crunch. Delta has seen a recent spike in delays and cancellations because of pilot staffing and scheduling issues. Delta canceled more than 200 flights on Saturday and more than 120 flights on Sunday, according to FlightAware.com, significantly more than any other U.S. airline in operation. Union leadership says Delta pilots are flying on their days off at record numbers to cover the needs, as the company gears up for its busy summer season. The airline said last month it has accelerated its pilot hiring and reserve ranks in response. After the Spirit shutdown, roughly 2,000 experienced pilots are now out of work in the U.S.

The Air Line Pilots Association union represents pilots at both Delta and Spirit.

The Spirit Airlines departure check-in area is shown vacant at the Domestic Terminal North at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2nd, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC) In a message over the weekend, ALPA’s Delta leadership noted it had asked Delta to uphold a clause in their contract that allows for “preferential interviews for employment to airmen” at ALPA carriers that cease operations. Delta told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it’s on it. “We have begun accelerating reviews of pilot applications from Spirit Airlines to fill upcoming interview slots, and as with all candidates, hiring decisions are based solely on the skills, experience, and qualifications applicants bring to Delta,” spokesperson Anthony Black told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We will continue to follow this proven process as we hire the best, brightest, and safest pilots in the industry.”

Even if a Spirit pilot flew an aircraft Delta also operates, however, these pilots won’t be able to jump right into a Delta cockpit. Delta requires that all new pilots, even experienced ones, go through the same six to eight weeks of training. Delta is not the only carrier looking to recruit out of the Spirit failure. United and American Airlines have also set up recruiting websites and events for Spirit employees. ALPA told the AJC many airlines are already represented in Delta’s pilot training classes, including Spirit. “We know many of you have friends at Spirit Airlines,” ALPA’s message to Delta pilots read.