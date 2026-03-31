Wellness Lots of cavities as a kid? That may be a predictor of poor heart health Early tooth decay may signal a greater risk of heart disease later in life. New research suggests that early dental issues may foreshadow serious heart problems later in life, from coronary artery disease to stroke. (Photo by Roman Marchenko/Unsplash)

By Hunter Boyce 47 minutes ago Share

Around half of U.S. children 6 to 9 years old develop cavities, but it’s not just a childhood nuisance. New research suggests that these early dental issues may foreshadow serious heart problems later in life, from coronary artery disease to stroke. University of Copenhagen researchers analyzed data from 568,000 children, comparing their dental histories from the ’60s and ‘70s to cardiovascular disease records up to 2018. By that time, the children had reached adulthood and heart disease was proving to be a significant pattern.

“We suspect that exposure to high levels of inflammation in the form of gum disease and dental caries already in childhood may influence how the body later responds to inflammation,” study co-author Nikoline Nygaard said in a news release. RELATED If U.S. halted fluoride, kids’ cavities would grow by millions, study says People who had multiple cavities during childhood were up to 45% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease later in life. Those who experienced severe gingivitis as children faced up to a 41% higher risk. While Nygaard suspects inflammation may be a major influence behind the correlation, the researchers did not determine any possible causal links between dental health and heart disease. The study did note, however, that cardiovascular disease incidence of the study’s subjects in adulthood increased as dental problems worsened in childhood. “We cannot rule out that lifestyle plays an important role,” Nygaard said. “But even after adjusting for educational level, the incidence of cardiovascular disease is still quite marked.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2024 Oral Health Surveillance Report, over 1-in-10 children between 2 and 5 years old had at least a single untreated cavity in their baby teeth. By 6 to 8 years old, it was nearly 1-in-5 children. Half of kids 6 to 9 years old had cavities in their permanent teeth.