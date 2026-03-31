Lots of cavities as a kid? That may be a predictor of poor heart health

Around half of U.S. children 6 to 9 years old develop cavities, but it’s not just a childhood nuisance. New research suggests that these early dental issues may foreshadow serious heart problems later in life, from coronary artery disease to stroke.
University of Copenhagen researchers analyzed data from 568,000 children, comparing their dental histories from the ’60s and ‘70s to cardiovascular disease records up to 2018. By that time, the children had reached adulthood and heart disease was proving to be a significant pattern.
“We suspect that exposure to high levels of inflammation in the form of gum disease and dental caries already in childhood may influence how the body later responds to inflammation,” study co-author Nikoline Nygaard said in a news release.
People who had multiple cavities during childhood were up to 45% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease later in life. Those who experienced severe gingivitis as children faced up to a 41% higher risk.
While Nygaard suspects inflammation may be a major influence behind the correlation, the researchers did not determine any possible causal links between dental health and heart disease. The study did note, however, that cardiovascular disease incidence of the study’s subjects in adulthood increased as dental problems worsened in childhood.
“We cannot rule out that lifestyle plays an important role,” Nygaard said. “But even after adjusting for educational level, the incidence of cardiovascular disease is still quite marked.”
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2024 Oral Health Surveillance Report, over 1-in-10 children between 2 and 5 years old had at least a single untreated cavity in their baby teeth. By 6 to 8 years old, it was nearly 1-in-5 children. Half of kids 6 to 9 years old had cavities in their permanent teeth.
“In Denmark, 20% of children and young people account for 80% of all registered dental disease,” study co-author Merete Markvart said in a news release. “If we can identify markers indicating who is at higher risk of various diseases later in life, we can tailor preventive efforts to those groups. And that could have long-term health benefits well into adulthood.”
According to the CDC, not all U.S. children are affected by cavities at the same rate. Mexican American children have a higher prevalence of untreated tooth decay than non-Hispanic white children. Children considered to be in high poverty groups were also more likely to experience untreated tooth decay.
“It’s not that you can solve cardiovascular disease by treating children’s teeth,” Markvart said. “But if we target our efforts towards specific groups, you can nudge many people in the right direction simply by improving their oral health.”