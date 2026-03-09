Wellness Doctors are prescribing green space. Here’s how to fit it into a busy week. Research shows Americans spend nearly 90% of their lives indoors, and doctors say we’re paying for it. People walk their dogs on the Westside Beltline Trail near Rose Circle Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

We spend about 90% of our time indoors. That means most of us are clocking almost our entire lives under artificial light, in front of screens and in temperature-controlled rooms. And according to a growing number of physicians, it’s doing quite a lot of damage to our health. Dr. John La Puma, a board-certified internist and two-time New York Times bestselling author, has a term for what’s happening to our brains: digital obesity.

“Like too much sugar burns out your metabolism, too many pixels burn out your brain. That drives chronic low-grade inflammation, the underlying mechanism of heart disease, diabetes, dementia and depression,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His fix? Go outside, on purpose and with intention. RELATED Everyone’s ditching their phones and ‘going analog.’ Here’s why. Green space vs. blue space Any time outside is good for you, but the type of space actually matters. Blue spaces, including oceans, rivers and even a fountain, are more powerful for calming the nervous system. Moving water shifts your brain from an agitated state to a more relaxed one, similar to what you’re chasing in a meditation session, according to La Puma.

Green spaces work differently. They’re full of natural compounds released by trees that activate your immune system, and studies show a single visit can boost your body’s ability to fight off viruses and disease by 56%, with effects lasting up to a month. They also tend to make it easier to move your body and connect with other people.

There’s a minimum effective dose Seventeen minutes a day in a green or blue space is the minimum time you need to spend before you see any measurable benefit, according to research La Puma cites in his new book, “Indoor Epidemic.” In other words, the sweet spot is around five hours a week. That’s where studies show the strongest longevity signal, including lower inflammation markers and less cellular aging. “You’re not adding time, you’re just turning your minutes into medicine,” he says. Dr. John La Puma practices what he preaches. The internist and author of 'Indoor Epidemic' says just 17 minutes a day in a blue or green space can measurably improve your health. (Courtesy of Dr. John La Puma) Have your morning coffee on the porch. Take a phone call while walking through the neighborhood. Eat lunch outside instead of at your desk. It adds up faster than you’d think. What benefits to expect and when When patients start spending more intentional time outside, La Puma says the first thing he notices shifting is sleep, sometimes within days. He recommends 10 minutes of unfiltered morning light within 90 minutes of waking, outside, not just sitting by a window.

It sounds simple, but the science speaks for itself. Better sleep is usually the first domino: regulate that, and energy, mood and focus tend to follow. RELATED Don't fight it. A midday snooze is actually good for your brain. And if you need one more reason to get outside, a recent Harvard study tracked 111,000 people over 30 years and found that heavy gardening lowered the risk of lung disease-related mortality more than almost any other exercise. Lifelong gardeners also show lower rates of dementia. So, if you've been putting off starting that garden, consider this your sign. "Too many of us have forgotten what it's like to feel normal, less reactive, more calm and well rested," he said.