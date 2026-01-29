Wellness

Everyone’s ditching their phones and ‘going analog.’ Here’s why.

The latest trend shows people are stepping away from screens. Experts explain what’s driving it.
Film photography is one of several analog hobbies gaining popularity as more people look to spend less time on their phones. (Oleh Syzov/Unsplash)
As screen time continues to climb, more young people are starting to ask a simple question: How much of their lives do they want to spend on their phones?

Michael Sacks, a professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, explained that the shift reflects a broader change in priorities among younger generations.

“While it’s true that younger generations grew up online, it’s also true that they value authenticity and mental health,” Sacks said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Engaging online is increasingly conflicting with both of these values.

“They want real connection and authentic human expression, and they increasingly see online content as insincere,” he said.

Sacks pointed to rising distrust of online content, including AI-generated material and propaganda bots, which he said many younger people view as inauthentic. And mental health concerns are also driving the shift.

“There is a growing self-awareness that social media consumption is damaging to their mental health,” he said.

With research tying doomscrolling to higher levels of anxiety, depression and stress, it’s no surprise that many are rethinking their relationship with their screens.

Why going analog is resonating now

Interest in “going analog” — a term used to describe stepping away from screens in favor of offline activities — hit an all-time high in December, according to Google Trends. Searches for “analog bag” are also at record levels, while needlepoint has become the most-searched “hobby to try.” “35 mm film camera” is currently the top trending item tied to the trend.

Together, the data points to growing fatigue with constant scrolling — and a desire to be more intentional about time.

Nearly half Americans now deliberately set aside screen-free time, according to a recent survey by Talker Research, and most say it’s paying off. Respondents reported feeling more productive, more present and less like life is happening behind a screen. Gen Z is leading the trend, with 63% intentionally unplugging — the highest rate of any generation.

“The interest in going offline reflects a rejection of mental health triggers,” Sacks said. “Instead, these generations are increasingly seeking analog activities that foster mental health and genuine connection with others.”

The trend is also evident to Taylor Prokes, the co-founder of The Big A## Calendar, who said people are beginning to confront just how much time screens consume.

“I think people are realizing how much of their life they’re losing to it,” she said. “Between phone and computer, if people do the math pretty quick, they’re spending eight to 15 hours a day on screens.”

This massive, one-page-per-year planning tool is designed to help prioritize personal goals. (Courtesy of the Big A## Calendar)
For Prokes, that realization showed up not just in habits, but in how people plan (or don’t plan) their lives. This led to the creation of a large, wall-mounted yearly calendar, allowing users to see an entire year at once to make priorities visible.

“When you hang something on your wall and you have to look at it every day, it’s accountability,” she said. “You start acting different.”

Don’t throw away your phone

Going analog doesn’t mean rejecting technology altogether. Prokes is quick to point out that she still uses her phone and spends much of her day online for work.

That’s where analog tools come in. Rather than relying solely on willpower, they act as guardrails to help people slow down and make more intentional choices with their time.

“Nothing just happens,” Prokes said. “You have to plan it.” Taking a few hours to sit down and write things out can make a meaningful difference, she explained.

“It’ll get you time back for the rest of the year if you take these couple of hours to really map everything out.”

By intentionally deciding how to spend your time, you can get a clearer picture of your priorities, focus on what matters most and actually live rather than just scroll.

Tools to help you unplug

Phones are efficient, but efficiency doesn’t equal fulfillment. These tools are designed to create pause — adding structure, visibility or physical friction that can help people take back control of their day.

The Big A## Calendar: The oversized, wall-mounted yearly calendar grew out of the planning system the co-founder Jesse Itzler used personally, and one Prokes said helped transform her own life.

Offline Humans: Written by creator Natalie Alzate, the book offers a day-by-day framework for reducing screen time through journaling prompts, offline rituals and creative exercises designed to help readers reconnect with the physical world.

Brick: A small magnetic block that has taken social media by storm. It’s paired with an app that physically locks distracting apps unless a phone is tapped back onto it. The physical step is what adds friction, forcing users to pause and decide whether unlocking an app is actually worth it.

Build an analog bag: One way people are stepping back from their phones is by creating an “analog bag.” The idea is to keep a small bag nearby filled with offline items you can reach for instead of your phone during downtime. Common items include notebooks or journals, paperback books or magazines, film cameras and crosswords.

