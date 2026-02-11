Pulse Don’t fight it. A midday snooze is actually good for your brain. When your energy dips in the afternoon, a quick nap might be just what you need. Grab your favorite pillow and find somewhere comfortable to doze off. You might need what scientists are calling a “synaptic reset.” (Photo Courtesy of Jamie Street/Unsplash)

Groggy, foggy-headed, dragging through the afternoon? Few things bog down the work day quite like the midday slump. Sometimes it can feel impossible to get anything done. The fix might be simpler than you think. Grab your favorite pillow and find somewhere comfortable to doze off. You might need what scientists are calling a “synaptic reset.”

The power of a good nap New research suggests a short snooze could do more for your brain than we ever imagined. A study published in the journal NeuroImage found that napping may boost the brain in ways once thought possible only after a full night’s sleep. Researchers looked at the napping habits of 20 young adults, focusing on the tiny gaps between neurons called synapses. These spaces ensure nerve cells can effectively communicate with each other, making them critical for quality cognitive function. RELATED How to get the most out of napping While you’re awake, your brain’s synapses are constantly strengthening, reinforcing the connection between cells. This is great for learning and memory — but eventually, things reach a point of saturation. Over time, it becomes more difficult for the brain to take in new information. A full night’s sleep usually resets things, keeping your neurons sharp. But now researchers say a quick nap might offer that same kind of brain boost.

“Our results suggest that even short periods of sleep enhance the brain’s capacity to encode new information,” senior researcher Dr. Christoph Nissen said in a news release.