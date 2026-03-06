Running community salutes Galloway
The running community lost an advocate with the recent passing of Olympian and first winner of the Peachtree Road Race, Jeff Galloway.
Running community salutes Galloway
The running community lost an advocate with the recent passing of Olympian and first winner of the Peachtree Road Race, Jeff Galloway.
I saw Jeff running many times while running at Kennesaw National Battlefield Park. I purchased running shoes from his Ansley Mall store, Phidippides. Jeff showed that many people who did not call themselves “runners” could “walk-run” in intervals and go farther and faster than they thought. Today, many people run the AJC Peachtree Road Race, and some walk a portion or the whole way. Same with marathons.
Before there were weight-loss injections, Jeff showed that running could help a person lose weight, stay healthy and have fun, without “killing” yourself. You don’t need a gym or a coach. You just put on your shoes and “take off.”
At age 75, I have run the same distance as the circumference of the Earth, and I use his technique. It avoids injuries and allows for recovery. Many physicians believe getting your heart rate up for short periods is healthy. Recently, I ran in Jeff’s honor. I was reminded that he showed thousands that good health is often available one step at a time.
DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW
Immigration reform has to include guest workers
There are thousands of jobs in the U.S. economy that involve medium and heavy-exertional labor. They run the gamut from drywall installation to chicken processing. Most Americans decline to work these jobs, leaving labor shortages in many sectors. Employers fill these positions with migrant workers out of necessity.
Migrants come to the U.S. for the most part seeking work, knowing that America is the land of opportunity. The Trump administration views this labor force as criminals that must be rounded up and deported. Officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement couldn’t care less if ICE raids cripple employers or even entire sectors of the U.S. economy.
Leaders like Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt have a different view. He understands that migrant workers bring a lot of value to the U.S. economy. Gov. Stitt advocates a federal guest worker law that could charge employers a $5,000 fee and allows ICE to issue guest worker passes to workers who pay a weekly fee and maintain their employment.
These fees can be remitted to the federal government to pay down the deficit and to secure the border with fencing and Border Patrol agents. This approach recognizes the current U.S. employment markets and should be the start of legislation that addresses broader immigration reform.
STEVEN HARRELL, JEFFERSONVILLE
The Latest