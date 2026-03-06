The running community lost an advocate with the recent passing of Olympian and first winner of the Peachtree Road Race, Jeff Galloway .

I saw Jeff running many times while running at Kennesaw National Battlefield Park. I purchased running shoes from his Ansley Mall store, Phidippides. Jeff showed that many people who did not call themselves “runners” could “walk-run” in intervals and go farther and faster than they thought. Today, many people run the AJC Peachtree Road Race, and some walk a portion or the whole way. Same with marathons.

Before there were weight-loss injections, Jeff showed that running could help a person lose weight, stay healthy and have fun, without “killing” yourself. You don’t need a gym or a coach. You just put on your shoes and “take off.”

At age 75, I have run the same distance as the circumference of the Earth, and I use his technique. It avoids injuries and allows for recovery. Many physicians believe getting your heart rate up for short periods is healthy. Recently, I ran in Jeff’s honor. I was reminded that he showed thousands that good health is often available one step at a time.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW