Wellness Atlanta’s socially anxious confront their fears through improv A former student is making the ‘Curtain Up, Anxiety Down’ workshop the subject of his latest documentary. 1 / 7 Attendees confront their social anxieties in Atlanta's Curtain Up, Anxiety Down workshop. (Courtesy of Jordan Shankman)

Skipping job interviews. Canceling plans with friends. Feeling frozen among peers. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) isn’t just discomforting. For the 15 million adults in the United States who have it, it can be totally debilitating. In Atlanta, some people living with SAD, as well as social phobia or even simple shyness, are facing their fears in a novel way. Developed by a theater pro and an experienced psychotherapist, "Curtain Up, Anxiety Down" is a local improvisation workshop that’s showing the community new ways to conquer one of America’s most common mental illnesses. It’s also the center of a new documentary being developed by a former student.

“This is for people with severe social anxiety,” psychotherapist Murray Dabby, LCSW, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We get a lot of referrals from therapists all over town.” RELATED Laughter lights the way as improv duo navigates way through marriage Dabby, one of two creators behind the program, acts as the workshop’s development coach alongside fellow founder Lesly Fredman, a theater pro and creativity coach. Together, the two work with students through 12-week courses twice a year. From warming up with a quick chat in total gibberish to acting out as quirky characters on the fly, these classes take students out of their comfort zones and into a playful world free of judgment. “It’s really important that we create a safe space for everyone,” Fredman said. “We’ve been very fortunate that people really start bonding pretty immediately during that first class. Part of it is because they’re sharing their anxiety and they’re finding out, ‘Oh, other people feel the same way.’ They feel a connection in that way. That’s really important for us too, for people to be able to feel comfortable so that they can play.”

By 12 weeks, Dabby said participants often feel far more comfortable. People who have never danced in public because of their phobias have started dancing. People who feared speaking to strangers are having full conversations, he said.

Among them is Atlanta filmmaker Jordan Shankman, a former student of “Curtain Up, Anxiety Down” who is bringing the workshop to the big screen. “Tightrope” is still in production, exploring how the improv class empowers people with anxiety disorders to face their fears. “It’s a radically different approach to treating mental health problems (compared) to what’s normalized in our country,” Shankman said. RELATED From 2024: Whole World Improv Theatre celebrates 30 years of making it up as it goes The local photographer and filmmaker explained that before visiting the workshop, his anxiety was “on track to ruining my life.” The class has since changed him, and from behind the camera, he believes he’s seen that same transformation in other students. “I think exposure — putting yourself into the situation that you find most frightening — is the best treatment for social anxiety,” he said. “It’s just a really special, unique therapy/improv group that’s been profoundly effective for their participants.”