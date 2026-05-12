Get Schooled Cobb program teaches students that asking for help is a Source of Strength The school district’s well-being program encourages students to seek support for mental health challenges. Students participate in the Cobb County School District's Sources of Strength wellness fair. (Courtesy of Cobb County School District)

By Emily Lawery 48 minutes ago Share

Editor’s Note: About 40% of U.S. students had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and 9% attempted suicide, according to a report by the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of adolescents reporting poor mental health is increasing, according to the CDC. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is running a series of guest essays this week about mental health in schools.

This is the second of these essays: There are so many things to celebrate in our schools during the month of May, such as Mental Health Awareness Month. In our Cobb schools, student well-being is important, and one way we support student mental health is through Sources of Strength. Sources of Strength is a national suicide prevention model focused on mental health promotion and increasing resilience for middle and high school students. The program began in several Cobb schools over 15 years ago and has expanded steadily, with new schools joining each year. Today, 33 middle and high schools implement this initiative, reflecting a shared commitment to proactively supporting student well-being. The goal is to spread the message of hope, help and strength throughout our schools. When life gets stressful, there are people, activities and practices students can rely on so they can continue to thrive. Adults and students are trained in ways to help themselves and peers, the importance of healthy coping strategies and the promotion of belonging within our schools.

When people are dealing with adversity, they often try to deal with everything alone, which can impact one’s mental health. This can be a big barrier to getting help. Our Sources of Strength schools normalize asking for help. Students do not need to carry their stressors alone, and there are peers and trusted adults who want to help. Asking for help is a strength, not a sign of weakness. In short, it’s OK not to be OK.

Emily Lawery. (Courtesy of Cobb County School District) Supporting students’ resilience and helping them identify and strengthen their protective factors is key. Sources of Strength focuses on the people who can support, including family, friends and other trusted adults. There is an emphasis on the benefit of generosity and gratitude and having healthy activities to lean into during stressful times. Sources of Strength highlight that our physical and mental health are intertwined and that prioritizing overall health is a protective factor. Middle and high school can be a challenging time for students as they are navigating big changes. They are figuring out who they are, finding their social group, trying to meet expectations and preparing for their future. School can be a major stressor, but it can also be a huge strength. Through Sources of Strength, there is a focus on school connectedness. If students feel seen and heard and know they belong, they feel less alone and are more comfortable reaching out for support. There is still a stigma associated with mental health challenges. We have found that through the positive, strength-based approach of Sources of Strength, the stigma is lessened, and students realize that everyone goes through challenging times and situations. Most challenges are common and manageable with support networks and healthy coping strategies. As one of our 12th graders wrote, “I now recognize that asking for help is not a weakness, but a form of strength. Instead of isolating myself during difficult moments, I reach out to the people around me who care.” A sense of purpose and leadership opportunities can give our mental health a meaningful boost. Students involved in this initiative have an important and unique role using their voices to help others. They learn empathy, self-confidence and the power of connection.