Georgia News Census ranks Hoschton among fastest-growing cities in U.S. The numbers tell a story of shifting populations and growth in North Georgia. In 2008, Hoschton attempted to set a world record with 4,000 scarecrows for the town's Fall Festival. In 2025, the city was home to about 8,500 residents, a 28% increase from 2024.

By Jennifer Peebles 7 minutes ago Share

Some of the country’s fastest-growing cities and towns are clustered in North Georgia, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday. Hoschton has grown to about 8,600 residents, up from 6,700 a year ago, making it the state’s fastest-growing city and the seventh-fastest-growing in the nation among places with at least 1,000 residents.

The growth isn’t anything new to residents there: Jackson County, just northwest of Athens, was named the nation’s fourth-fastest-growing county earlier this year, aided by developments over the past decade, including an Amazon distribution center and a $2.6 billion electric-vehicle battery plant that recently laid off a third of its workforce. And booming Dawson County, an hour’s drive north of Atlanta, added the second-highest number of housing units of any county in the nation, according to estimates. Closer to Atlanta, Cumming in Forsyth County ranked 12th among the nation’s fastest-growing cities and towns.

Despite social media complaints that “we full," Atlanta ranked 15th among large American cities for numeric population gains, the Census Bureau found. The city added about 8,400 people since last year, bringing the total population to 529,000.

Growth is also happening in coastal Georgia. Among the fastest-growing places were tiny Brooklet in Bulloch County, which ranked number 13 nationally, and Port Wentworth in Chatham County (No. 24). Across the river from Savannah, Jasper County, S.C., added the largest percentage of housing stock of any county in the nation, according to the new data. The Census Bureau proclaimed it the fastest-growing county in America earlier this year. In rural Glascock County, the town of Edge Hill retained its title as the smallest in Georgia, though the Census Bureau estimated its population grew by one person to a total of 27. The state’s second-smallest town, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the Census data, is Rest Haven, a Gwinnett County hamlet that has repeatedly tried — and failed — in its efforts to unincorporate. Rest Haven is now home to 44 residents.