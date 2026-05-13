Get Schooled The state of mental health and schools: It’s complicated. Adolescent suicide rates are declining, but marijuana use is up and contributing to psychiatric disorders later in life, data show. States that have rolled out the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline have seen the biggest drops in suicidal and major depressive episodes, according to research. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2023)

By Beth Collums 1 hour ago Share

About 40% of U.S. students had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and 9% attempted suicide, according to a report by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of adolescents reporting poor mental health is increasing, according to the CDC. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is running a series of guest essays this week about mental health in schools.

Here is the third of these essays: I often hear parents and educators flooded with emotion when talking about how children are coping these days, as so much in the news is telling us “the kids are in trouble.” It’s possible to get so bogged down in the painstaking microscopic detail of issues with “studies showing” and “new research reveals” that one can become overwhelmed with information. We can analyze mental health and education to the point that we miss the forest for the trees. So let’s take a step back and widen our glance. How are the kids really doing?

Beth Collums is an Atlanta-based writer. Her professional background as a child and family therapist and passion for offering support to families gives her an insightful perspective on the intersection of mental health, relationships and education. (Courtesy) I’ll give a snapshot of the state of mental health and schools using the most recent statistics and data available. Keep in mind, there are some gaps in the quantity and frequency of national data because of the federal budget cuts of agencies and staffing (For example, some data collection happening every two or three years instead of annually). I’ll give a snapshot of the state of mental health and schools using the most recent statistics and data available. Keep in mind, there are some gaps in the quantity and frequency of national data because of the federal budget cuts of agencies and staffing (For example, some data collection happening every two or three years instead of annually).

All right, let’s get to it and start with some good news first: The rates of adolescent suicide have decreased and the numbers of teens experiencing a major depressive episode have dropped 6%. According to the most recent results from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the percentage of 12- to 17-year-olds who experience serious suicidal thoughts dropped from 13% in 2021 to 10% in 2024. Likewise, major depressive episodes have dropped from 21% to 15%. We can’t draw a direct line of causation, but a contributing factor could be the rollout of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline, as a disproportionate number of adolescents are using it and the states that have put the service in place have seen the most reduction. Also, suicide prevention and depression awareness programs have been increasingly implemented in schools, and more kids and adults are conversing about the once culturally taboo topics. Although suicide and depression still affect far too many children and youths, this recent data is encouraging that prevention and education programs can move the needle in helping kids. Now for some bad news. According to the Journal of American Medical Association, rates of marijuana use in adolescents have steadily increased in the past decade and have now shown to contribute to psychiatric disorders later in life. Cannabis is the most commonly used federally illicit substance among U.S. adolescents, and even in the short term is associated with adverse educational, neurodevelopmental, mental health, substance use and physical health outcomes.