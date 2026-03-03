Pulse What a damaged table taught me about gratitude A table, a few scars and a shift in perspective Even little annoyances, like scratching your new dining table, take away from our ability to enjoy what life has to offer. Turn those irritations into something else, like memories. (Courtesy of Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Just before Thanksgiving, we finally got a new dining room set. Now we could seat 10 people and share a meal, the way it was meant to be done. There is something about friends and family gathering around a holiday table that is just plain heartwarming. The dinner was lovely, and everyone complimented the table and chairs. But the next morning, I noticed some marks on the table. Someone must have put a hot dish down and it left several scars on the wood.

Don’t you just hate it when you get a new toy and it breaks the first day? Like getting a door ding in your new car, or handprints on a wall you just painted. RELATED Being vulnerable is the key to moving forward in life I spent the next four months trying everything I could think of to get rid of those marks. Every time I walked by the table, it bugged me — that is, until today. I’ve decided that these marks are reminders of the first Thanksgiving we had around our new table. They have suddenly become sentimental. I could actually take out the marred table leaf, and even give ourselves a few more square feet in the dining room, but I am enjoying thinking of what the next gathering is going to be like and remembering the last one. At one point or another, everything in life gets nicked, scratched or broken — even our relationships. It seems to me that we think of these as losses and don’t feel as good about ourselves when they happen. By just changing our mindset to look for the positive in these perceived scars on our life, we can make our days brighter and be less pessimistic in our thinking.

Experiencing the pain of seeing something you’ve worked hard for get busted up is a drag. Holding onto the feeling and reminding yourself how much you hate it every time you walk by it will also drag your energy down. Even little annoyances take away from our ability to enjoy what life has to offer. The trick here is to turn those irritations into something else, like memories.