Your January reset, Atlanta-style

The new year has a way of making us want to hit reset, whether that’s finally prioritizing sleep, moving our bodies in ways that actually feel good, or just wanting to feel like ourselves again.
And while you don’t need to become a 5 a.m. workout person to make it happen, there is something psychologically powerful about the calendar flipping, even if the changes themselves are small.
Instead of overhauling your entire life overnight, Atlanta’s wellness scene makes easing in actually fun. Here are six spots and experiences worth checking out as you figure out what 2026 will look like for you.
If you’re craving a high-tech reset, Pause Studio is basically a choose-your-own-adventure for recovery: float therapy, IV drips, contrast therapy and one standout offering, the Aescape robotic massage.
Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024, the AI-powered system uses a 3D body scan to customize each massage session. No small talk, no explaining where you’re tense — just consistent, deeply restorative relief you can return to again and again.
We all know smooth, even-toned skin reads “rested” even when you’re running on iced coffee and concealer.
SEV Laser has Atlanta-area studios offering laser facials and laser hair removal (plus add-ons like SkinPen microneedling at certain locations), so you can tailor your approach depending on whether your 2026 goal is glow, clarity or just saving time in the shower.
Sometimes “wellness” is a workout. Sometimes it’s a blowout that makes you take a double take in the mirror.
Le Babe, a vibe-forward blowout bar in Atlanta from the creators of salon Melrose and McQueen, turns getting ready into a positive glowup. The vibe is indulgent without being pretentious: you get a wash, a heavenly scalp massage and a polished blowout that makes everything else in your life feel more manageable.
“I love that first second when the client flips their hair and says, ‘Oh my god, I’ve never seen my hair like this,’” stylist Jared Graham said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
341 Elizabeth St. NE, Ste. F, Atlanta. 404-719-9919. lebabe.com
Le Babe’s stylists work with every hair type, offering tailored blowouts and styles for all textures. (Leah Perry/Le Babe)
If traditional fitness spaces have ever felt intimidating, GRND. Pilates is here to change that.
Located in Mechanicsville, the Black-woman-owned studio was founded by Atlanta native Jharde Johnson with a mission rooted in inclusivity and community. Expect Pilates foundations with strength, resistance and cardio woven in.
515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Ste. D2, Atlanta. 470-543-1558. grndpilates.com
Let your nervous system exhale at SNDBath
If your nervous system is still recovering from the holidays, a sound bath is a gentle way to ease into the new year. These meditative experiences have been linked with stress relief and mood support, and if you think it’s too “woo,” research shows otherwise.
“I firmly believe that we are just touching the tip of the iceberg regarding the benefits,” research psychologist Dr. Tamara Goldsby told WebMD.
SNDBath hosts sessions at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur, typically once a month. Bring your yoga mat, blankets and whatever makes you comfy; sessions are $35.
If your ideal reset looks like “sweat it out and chill,” SWTHZ is built for exactly that: private contrast-therapy suites with an infrared sauna, cold plunge baths and a vitamin C shower for the finish.
The best part is the privacy. You can treat it like a recovery session after a workout, or turn it into uninterrupted “me time” — there’s a TV in the room — when you need a break from everyone and everything.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
