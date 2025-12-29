Wellness Your January reset, Atlanta-style If your goal in 2026 is feeling steadier (not stricter), these local studios and spas are a good place to start. A pilates exercise, in Amsterdam, July 18, 2022. Whether a first workout proves gentle or challenging, experts have advice for carrying on. (Melissa Schriek/The New York Times)

The new year has a way of making us want to hit reset, whether that’s finally prioritizing sleep, moving our bodies in ways that actually feel good, or just wanting to feel like ourselves again. And while you don’t need to become a 5 a.m. workout person to make it happen, there is something psychologically powerful about the calendar flipping, even if the changes themselves are small.

Instead of overhauling your entire life overnight, Atlanta's wellness scene makes easing in actually fun. Here are six spots and experiences worth checking out as you figure out what 2026 will look like for you. Take a moment at Pause Studio If you're craving a high-tech reset, Pause Studio is basically a choose-your-own-adventure for recovery: float therapy, IV drips, contrast therapy and one standout offering, the Aescape robotic massage. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, the AI-powered system uses a 3D body scan to customize each massage session. No small talk, no explaining where you're tense — just consistent, deeply restorative relief you can return to again and again.

4475 Roswell Rd, Marietta. 678-336-8254. pausestudio.com/locations/east-cobb

Give yourself a skin reset at SEV Laser We all know smooth, even-toned skin reads "rested" even when you're running on iced coffee and concealer. SEV Laser has Atlanta-area studios offering laser facials and laser hair removal (plus add-ons like SkinPen microneedling at certain locations), so you can tailor your approach depending on whether your 2026 goal is glow, clarity or just saving time in the shower. Multiple locations. sevlaser.com Book a confidence boost at Le Babe Blowout Bar Sometimes "wellness" is a workout. Sometimes it's a blowout that makes you take a double take in the mirror. Le Babe, a vibe-forward blowout bar in Atlanta from the creators of salon Melrose and McQueen, turns getting ready into a positive glowup. The vibe is indulgent without being pretentious: you get a wash, a heavenly scalp massage and a polished blowout that makes everything else in your life feel more manageable.

"I love that first second when the client flips their hair and says, 'Oh my god, I've never seen my hair like this,'" stylist Jared Graham said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 341 Elizabeth St. NE, Ste. F, Atlanta. 404-719-9919. lebabe.com Le Babe's stylists work with every hair type, offering tailored blowouts and styles for all textures. (Leah Perry/Le Babe) Attend a Pilates class at GRND. Pilates If traditional fitness spaces have ever felt intimidating, GRND. Pilates is here to change that. Located in Mechanicsville, the Black-woman-owned studio was founded by Atlanta native Jharde Johnson with a mission rooted in inclusivity and community. Expect Pilates foundations with strength, resistance and cardio woven in.

515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Ste. D2, Atlanta. 470-543-1558. grndpilates.com Let your nervous system exhale at SNDBath If your nervous system is still recovering from the holidays, a sound bath is a gentle way to ease into the new year. These meditative experiences have been linked with stress relief and mood support, and if you think it’s too “woo,” research shows otherwise. “I firmly believe that we are just touching the tip of the iceberg regarding the benefits,” research psychologist Dr. Tamara Goldsby told WebMD. SNDBath hosts sessions at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur, typically once a month. Bring your yoga mat, blankets and whatever makes you comfy; sessions are $35. 318 Sycamore St., Decatur. 310-663-0595. sndbath.com