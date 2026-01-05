New year, (micro) new me: How smaller resolutions can lead to big gains

There’s an issue with traditional New Year’s resolutions: They usually don’t work.
That’s according to Dr. Asim Shah, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine.
“It’s easy to set a resolution at the end of December or beginning of January, but studies show that 88% of people who set New Year’s resolutions fail them within the first two weeks,” Shah explained.
Don’t fret, though. All hope is not lost for your new health goals, which represent a majority of resolutions each year.
“We always advise making resolutions easy and achievable and starting off by making small steps,” Shah said. “Don’t jump to the big things.”
Small steps can lead to big changes through a growing New Year’s trend: micro-resolutions.
“They allow you to build momentum over time without feeling overwhelmed by big lifestyle changes that are unlikely to be continued long term,” life coach Karen Whybrow told Stylist’s Anna Bartter. “A micro-resolution could be to meditate for two minutes before bed three times a week instead of saying, ‘I’m going to meditate every day.’”
From daily fresh fruit to better sleep, here are four micro-resolutions that can help improve your health in 2026.
Many Americans aren’t eating enough fruit. According to the USDA, only 15% of U.S. adults have regularly consumed enough fruit since the mid-2000s. A regular helping of healthy fruit comes with some sweet health benefits, though, like reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and some cancers.
Consider making daily fruit snacks your micro-resolution for 2026 by following the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which suggests eating two cups of fruit per day.
Resolutions don’t always have to be about adding something new into your life. Sometimes it’s best to remove bad habits instead. For your health, regularly drinking sugary beverages can be a bad habit indeed.
According to a Tufts University study, there are around 2.2 million new cases of Type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease each year because of sugary drinks.
Consider cutting out sodas, sweet tea and other sugary drinks for your micro-resolution, if you’re looking to slim down and get healthier. If stopping cold turkey feels uncomfortable, begin by giving yourself one or two cheat days throughout the week to enjoy your favorite drink.
From depression to cardiovascular disease and even cancer, walking regularly can lower your health risks in major ways. According to a 2025 study published in The Lancet, walking 7,000 steps per day was associated with up to a 47% lower risk of all-cause mortality in subjects.
While 7,000 daily steps may be your ultimate goal, consider making your micro-resolution simply taking 10 minutes to walk each day. Don’t fret the steps as much as the overall habit of going for a walk.
Over a third of U.S. adults don’t get enough sleep. Chronic poor sleep can lead to major health issues, too. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it’s linked to an increased risk of developing dementia, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity and some cancers.
A great micro-resolution for better sleep would be to take one of the five steps of the “10-3-2-1-0″ rule and stick with it. Choose between cutting off caffeine 10 hours before bed, no food or drinks three hours before bed, no work two hours before bed, no screen time an hour before bed or never hitting the snooze button when you wake up in the morning. Following any of these steps can lead to better sleep hygiene.