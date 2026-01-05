Wellness New year, (micro) new me: How smaller resolutions can lead to big gains It all starts with that first, tiny step. (Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)

There’s an issue with traditional New Year’s resolutions: They usually don’t work. That’s according to Dr. Asim Shah, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

“It’s easy to set a resolution at the end of December or beginning of January, but studies show that 88% of people who set New Year’s resolutions fail them within the first two weeks,” Shah explained. Don’t fret, though. All hope is not lost for your new health goals, which represent a majority of resolutions each year. “We always advise making resolutions easy and achievable and starting off by making small steps,” Shah said. “Don’t jump to the big things.” RELATED New year, same you? Experts say don’t give up on resolutions just yet Small steps can lead to big changes through a growing New Year’s trend: micro-resolutions.

“They allow you to build momentum over time without feeling overwhelmed by big lifestyle changes that are unlikely to be continued long term,” life coach Karen Whybrow told Stylist’s Anna Bartter. “A micro-resolution could be to meditate for two minutes before bed three times a week instead of saying, ‘I’m going to meditate every day.’”

From daily fresh fruit to better sleep, here are four micro-resolutions that can help improve your health in 2026. A sweet, healthy habit Many Americans aren’t eating enough fruit. According to the USDA, only 15% of U.S. adults have regularly consumed enough fruit since the mid-2000s. A regular helping of healthy fruit comes with some sweet health benefits, though, like reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and some cancers. Consider making daily fruit snacks your micro-resolution for 2026 by following the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which suggests eating two cups of fruit per day. Not a drop more Resolutions don’t always have to be about adding something new into your life. Sometimes it’s best to remove bad habits instead. For your health, regularly drinking sugary beverages can be a bad habit indeed. According to a Tufts University study, there are around 2.2 million new cases of Type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease each year because of sugary drinks.