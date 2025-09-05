“But if no one meets them, on a population level, it’s actually less beneficial. It’s going to be demoralizing.”

While 10,000 daily steps may feel like a monumental task to many, a more modest 7,000 daily steps can be almost just as beneficial. It’s the researcher’s hope that his team’s work will help encourage people to not be intimidated into taking that crucial first step toward a healthier lifestyle.

Is 7,000 the new 10,000?

From cardiovascular disease to cancer to depression, the study review examined the health effects of walking across a wide range of diseases and symptoms. In the end, the researchers determined that only walking 7,000 steps a day was associated with a 47% lower risk of all-cause mortality and 25% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, among other findings.

“The benefit that you get from going from 5,000 to 7,000, up to that 10,000 is just much reduced,” Clare explained. “From going 1,000 to 7,000, you get about a 50% reduction in mortality. Going from that 7,000 to 10,000, you get about another 5%. You can still reduce your risk if you keep going, but you get a lot less bang for your buck.”

Is a lower step count a more achievable goal for most people, including the average Atlanta walker? Emory University assistant professor and primary care sports medicine physician Dr. Michael Kraft offered his expertise on the matter.

“I think the biggest thing that people should take away is that movement is positive and so walking is positive, even if you’re getting a little bit in,” he told The AJC.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

For older adults, Kraft explained, as little as 4,400 steps a day can prove beneficial to their health. But workout enthusiasts should try to be as active as they can tolerate.

“You shouldn’t shoot for that 10,000 steps, if you can’t get there. But doing something is better than nothing. And again, it’s that ‘doing nothing’ to then just ‘doing something’ has that biggest cardiovascular benefit. I think that’s the power of that study.”

Does that mean 7,000 is the new 10,000? It truly depends on the person, as well as their specific health goals. For reducing mortality rates, it’s not a bad number for the average person to consider.

A better way to quantify progress

Walking is healthy — really healthy. Counting steps, however, is not actually the most ideal way to measure the worth of those workouts.

Are you walking up an incline, downhill or an a flat surface? Are you an older adult or perhaps overweight? Each individual’s health circumstances, as well as their unique health goals, will significantly affect the value of each step taken. Kraft explained that it’s better to consider your heart rate zone when exercising, rather than total steps taken, if you want to gauge the worth of your walks.

“The zones are truly based off of your maximum heart rate,” Kraft said. “The simple formula out there for most people is 220 minus your age gives you a maximum heart rate. If you’re really well trained, your maximum heart rate is probably going to be higher than that.”

The American Heart Association features a target heart rate chart, as well as detailed instructions on how to measure your heart rate zone. There are five zones in total, with the highest representing a pace you can only maintain for a few minutes at best. Those looking to lose weight will especially want to pay attention to these zones.

“Zone one, that’s considered very, very light,” Kraft said. “That’s 50% to 60% of your maximum heart rate. You’re not getting a whole lot of benefit out of it, to be honest. Zone two is 60% to 70%. Most people say use the talk test.”

If you can talk, but perhaps not sing, during an exercise, it’s likely your heart rate is in that second zone. If you can barely say more than a few words, then you might already be in zone three or higher.

When walking, Kraft said, most people will only find themselves in zone two. Training in this zone, consequently, is a great way to burn fat and improve cardio at a humble workout pace.

Walking is still only a piece of the larger picture, when it comes to meeting your health goals. From identifying and removing unhealthy habits to dieting, it’s best to talk with your doctor or nutritionist.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Kraft said. “I don’t want to hang the hat on just exercise for sure.”