Wellness If you’re seeing hair loss, it might be time to try PRP A new hair growth studio opens in Buckhead Village, bringing nonsurgical restoration to Atlanta. Great Many uses high-resolution scalp imaging to evaluate hair density, spacing and overall scalp health before recommending treatment. (Photo courtesy of Great Many)

Hair loss has long been one of the most talked-about health concerns, but for years, options remained limited. Unless you opt for surgery or take a chance on ad-targeted serums and supplements, many people feel stuck. That’s starting to change for Atlantans experiencing postpartum shedding, hormonal shifts, stress-related thinning or noticeable changes in hair density. A new Buckhead studio is betting that education and accessibility matter just as much as visible results.

Great Many, a New York City—based hair growth studio, opened its first Atlanta location in Buckhead Village last week. The studio specializes in nonsurgical hair restoration for men and women of all hair types, offering personalized treatment plans in a space that feels more like a modern wellness studio than a traditional medical office. It isn't stuffy or overly flashy. It's rooted in care. Great Many's new Buckhead Village studio brings a modern, wellness-focused approach to non-surgical hair restoration in Atlanta. (Heidi Harris Photography/Great Many) Instead of throwing products with little scientific backing or rushing to treatment, the studio starts with education and in-depth scalp analysis. "We actually look at the scalp on a zoomed-in level so you can see density, spacing and dormant follicles," Colton Jerris, a physician assistant at Great Many, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview. "That helps us understand what's really going on and how to target it."

One of the studio's core offerings is platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a non-invasive treatment that uses a patient's own blood to stimulate hair growth. Platelets, which contain natural growth factors, are concentrated and injected into areas of thinning to help strengthen existing hair, wake up dormant follicles and reduce shedding. The entire appointment takes about 45 minutes, with injections lasting just a few minutes and no downtime afterward.

"Platelets are the first thing that go to heal a cut on your body," Jerris said. "We concentrate those growth factors and inject them where we want growth to help thicken hair and stimulate follicles." PRP has long been used in skincare and esthetics, and the same regenerative principles apply to hair. It's especially effective for people experiencing postpartum hair loss or early thinning, according to Jerris, issues many patients don't realize are treatable. A scalp analysis at Great Many helps identify thinning, spacing and dormant follicles as part of a personalized treatment plan. (Photo courtesy of Great Many) "Growing hair is like growing a plant," he said. "You can't just use one thing in isolation. You need nutrients, blood flow and time. Hair grows in cycles, and it can take about six months to see results." Great Many often recommends a combination of PRP with topical treatments, prescription options or supplements, all depending on individual goals. Prevention is the main focus, particularly for patients hoping to avoid surgical interventions down the line.