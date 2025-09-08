Once a known resource among soap opera actors as a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, Anderson began dedicating his craft to hair loss treatment over 20 years ago and now treats patients in the Peach State at the Anderson Center for Hair.

The psychological burden of baldness

According to the American Hair Loss Association, around 66% of men will experience hair loss by 35. About 85% of men 50 or older are affected, while 25% of men experience male pattern baldness before they even reach 21. Women make up around 40% of all American hair loss patients, according to the association. “It really brings a lot of stress, a lot of self-esteem issues, a lot of confidence issues, for a lot of men,” Anderson said. That distress can affect everything from mental health to work life. The American Hair Loss Association received “countless reports” from young men overwhelmed and distracted by progressive hair loss that they left their jobs, according to its website. “I have a saying: hair loss hurts,” Anderson added.

Cena recently came forward in an exclusive interview with People about his hair transplant journey — which began when fans pointed out his bald spot. “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena,’” he said in an interview. . “They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 (men) suffer from thinning or baldness.”

Is hair loss treatment right for you?

Hair loss treatment is a rapidly growing industry. According to an April 2025 report from global market research firm The Insight Partners, from 2022 to 2030, the hair transplant market’s value is expected to grow 455%. That’s a boost from $5.12 billion in 2022 to $23.32 billion in eight years.

Those massive dollar signs might intimidate some into thinking treatment is too pricey for most. The Atlanta hair loss treatment expert said it’s not just the wealthy that can benefit, as he sees patients from all walks of life. According to a 2024 GoodRx report, the average cost of a hair transplant ranges from $6,000 to $12,000. Hair transplant surgery, however, comes in different forms and is often not the only treatment available for people suffering from hair loss. Common hair growth treatments include medicated shampoos, medications like minoxidil or finasteride and low-level laser therapy. Certain vitamins, like biotin and vitamin D, also play a role in hair health.

“You don’t have to suffer with it, if you don’t want to. It’s kind of a personal decision. It’s not about vanity. It’s about your sense of well-being, restoring confidence,” Anderson shared.

Cena, for one, is “fired up” about hair loss treatment and the positive effect it’s had on his acting.

“If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that,” he said, speaking on his positive hair transplant experience. “It completely changed the course of my life.”