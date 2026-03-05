Politics Georgia House approves increased access to birth control, more paid leave The measure, which would provide nine weeks of paid leave for state workers, must now pass the state Senate. State Rep. Beth Camp, R-Concord, speaks on legislation regarding domestic violence during a news conference at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Michelle Baruchman Updated 6 minutes ago link copied

Women in Georgia could get greater access to contraceptives, and some could be eligible for more paid time off after giving birth, under a pair of bills that passed in the state House. The Republican legislation comes as both parties have sought to make life more affordable for working families and provide more support for young women and new parents.

One measure, sponsored by state Rep. Beth Camp, R-Concord, would allow patients on the state health plan or Medicaid to get up to three months of birth control pills from their local pharmacist on their first request. Subsequent refills would require a 12-month supply. RELATED ‘Affordability’ is the political buzzword of 2026 “Oftentimes, the only health care provider in an area is going to be a pharmacist,” she said. “They’re licensed and very well trained.” Fewer than half of Georgia’s counties have a full-time OB-GYN, according to data analyzed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Camp said getting reliable transportation to an available prescribing doctor can be a challenge, and pharmacists could be another option to get medication. “I’m excited Georgians will have more access to contraceptives,” Camp said.

Seven years after Republicans passed a restrictive abortion statute, the party is also aiming to demonstrate its commitment to supporting women’s reproductive health.

Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a House Republican-led effort to formally establish in vitro fertilization as a legal right, preventing future restrictions on the procedure. The birth control measure passed overwhelmingly on Wednesday, with just four Republicans voting in opposition. Also on Wednesday, the House unanimously agreed to increase the number of weeks state employees can take for paid parental leave, from six to nine. The Legislature previously doubled the amount of time in 2024, boosting it from three weeks to six. The benefit would be available to state workers who have at least six months of continuous full-time service, and the leave must be taken within the first three months of giving birth or adopting a child, said state Rep. Sandy Donatucci, R-Buford, who sponsored the bill. Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, workers may take up to 12 weeks off, but that time is unpaid.