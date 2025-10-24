Wellness A ‘vampire facial’ might sound spooky, but results are anything but Inside the regenerative treatment that uses your own plasma to renew, smooth and brighten your skin. During a PRP facial, platelet-rich plasma — often called “liquid gold” for its regenerative properties — is applied to freshly microneedled skin to encourage healing and radiance.

It might be spooky season, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to play the part. Despite its dramatic name, the vampire facial is one of the most natural ways to refresh your complexion using something you already have: your own blood. The treatment — officially known as a platelet-rich plasma facial — has become one of the most talked-about ways to boost collagen and revive dull skin. It’s also part of a broader movement in skincare focused on regeneration and prevention, not just quick fixes. The treatment — officially known as a platelet-rich plasma facial — has become one of the most talked-about ways to boost collagen and revive dull skin. It’s also part of a broader movement in skincare focused on regeneration and prevention, not just quick fixes.

What it feels like A vampire facial combines microneedling with platelet-rich plasma, a golden serum spun from a small sample of your blood. “We’re reinfusing your plasma back into your skin,” Chelsie Rogers, a board-certified physician assistant at Skin Pharm Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The plasma is the water portion of your blood, but it contains platelets, which contain your growth factors.” A vampire facial combines microneedling with platelet-rich plasma, a golden serum spun from a small sample of your blood. “We’re reinfusing your plasma back into your skin,” Chelsie Rogers, a board-certified physician assistant at Skin Pharm Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The plasma is the water portion of your blood, but it contains platelets, which contain your growth factors.” Platelet-rich plasma, drawn from the patient’s blood and spun in a centrifuge, is applied to the skin during microneedling to stimulate new collagen and restore a healthy glow. RELATED 21 wellness products to keep you feeling your best this fall After the blood draw, the plasma is separated in a centrifuge and applied to the skin during microneedling. “I’m creating these tiny little channels throughout the skin,” Rogers explains. “We’re creating injuries, so your body’s going to heal that over — and in the healing process, it’s going to produce new collagen.”

The treatment takes about an hour, and most patients describe it as “prickly” rather than painful. Your skin may look flushed afterward, but more like a post-workout glow than a horror movie.

“When you see videos where someone’s face looks bloody, that’s just going too deep,” Rogers says. “Your face doesn’t need to be bloody for it to work. We’re targeting the dermis, where collagen forms — you just need pinpoint bleeding to know you’re there.” “When you see videos where someone’s face looks bloody, that’s just going too deep,” Rogers says. “Your face doesn’t need to be bloody for it to work. We’re targeting the dermis, where collagen forms — you just need pinpoint bleeding to know you’re there.” Why experts love it PRP facials are known for brightening dull skin, softening fine lines and improving overall texture. Rogers calls it “total skin health.” Because the plasma comes from your own body, the treatment is virtually risk-free and encourages natural collagen production over time. “You start losing collagen around age 25,” Rogers says. “Doing regenerative treatments early helps you maintain what you have and delay visible aging.” According to GoodRx Health, PRP facials can: According to GoodRx Health, PRP facials can: Improve texture and elasticity by stimulating collagen and elastin

Minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores

Reduce sun damage and hyperpigmentation

Boost hydration and moisture retention