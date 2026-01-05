Wellness 5 simple ways to refresh your home (and headspace) this winter These small, easy updates can make being stuck indoors a little more fun. Wallpaper from Gray Benko Home shows how pattern can act as a backdrop, grounding furniture, art and collected pieces without overpowering the space. (Courtesy of Gray Benko Home)

It may not always feel like it outside, but it’s officially winter. The holidays wrap up, plans slow down, and suddenly many of us spend a lot more time at home. That extra “hibernation” time can actually work in our favor. Research shows cluttered, chaotic spaces increase stress levels, while hands-on projects boost mood and create a stronger sense of control. Or, as many designers put it: When your home feels better, you usually do, too.

Instead of taking on a full renovation, consider smaller, manageable projects, the kind you can tackle in a weekend or even an afternoon. The payoff is quick, and it helps break up the slower rhythm of the season. RELATED How to avoid the January blues Here are five easy projects to get you started. Wallpaper a nook or alcove Wallpaper can feel intimidating, but designers Gray Benko and Chelcie Eastman say it’s all about where, and how, you use it. The duo behind Gray Benko Home and Magnolia Network’s “Anything but Gray” encourage homeowners to think of wallpaper as a supporting layer rather than the main event.

“Especially if you’re doing a small space, that’s the best time to go really big and really fun on the wallpaper,” Eastman said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s not a huge commitment, and you can have a lot of fun.”

And although bold patterns can feel overwhelming at first, Benko said wallpaper often works best when it’s treated as a backdrop. “It’s not necessarily the feature,” she said. “It’s more like a background that supports everything you layer on top.” Like art, furniture and color. RELATED New year, (micro) new me: How smaller resolutions can lead to big gains Create a gallery wall Gallery walls are popping up everywhere on TikTok and Instagram as maximalism stays on trend. Instead of blank walls or a single statement piece, layer framed art, family photos, vintage finds and meaningful mementos. Part of the appeal is that gallery walls don’t require buying all new artwork. They work best when they evolve over time, becoming a visual record of the people, places and moments that matter most.

For those who want guidance, custom framing companies like Artifact Uprising and Framebridge offer tools and layout support to make the process feel more approachable. Framebridge also has two Atlanta locations (one at Westside Provisions and the other in Buckhead) where customers can see materials in person or get help planning a cohesive layout. A pillow from Avocado Green Mattress, made with natural materials designed to support optimal spinal alignment. (Courtesy of Avocado Green Mattress) Refresh your bedroom linens If you want a project that changes how your home feels day to day, start with the bed. It’s where you spend hours every night, and small upgrades can go a long way. Target, Pottery Barn and other retailers make it easy to update the basics, while sleep-focused brands like Avocado Green Mattress and Bearaby design bedding with rest and recovery in mind. “Deep, restorative sleep is a science-backed foundation of health and wellness,” Kathrin Hamm, founder and CEO of Bearaby, told the AJC. “Even small changes, like new sheets, can noticeably improve how you feel in the morning.”

Pillows are often the forgotten piece. Many people use the same one for years, even after it’s lost its shape. Materials like latex, wool or down tend to breathe better and hold up longer, but even the best pillow has a life span. Washing helps, though most still need to be replaced every year or two to support proper sleep, according to National Geographic. RELATED Vision boards, deep cleaning and other rituals that set the tone for 2026 Give your entryway a quick refresh Not every winter project requires a ton of money or time. A simple front-entry refresh can make a surprising difference, especially during the darker months. Layer a doormat, add a winter-hardy plant or swap in warmer light bulbs. It’s a small change, but one you’ll notice every time you walk through the door — and one that quietly sets the tone for the rest of the space. Reorganize (or rethink) your closet If your closet feels chaotic, your life might, too — which means it may be time for a reset.