Wellness How to avoid the January blues Just because it’s the chilliest month of the year does not mean it has to feel so cold. Windy conditions will make it feel even colder Tuesday in Atlanta, according to forecasters. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Morayo Ogunbayo 1 hour ago link copied

As you get into the last days of the whirlwind holiday season, you may have begun to dread the first month of the year, with its cold weather, lack of activity and generally gray vibes. RELATED How meditation can transform your new year goals into lasting change However, giving in to January’s grayness — both literal and figural — is not the only option. When done correctly, the first month of the year can be a time to lean into relationships, hobbies and just coming back into yourself.

In January, people tend to get serious about their goals, leaving the whimsy and togetherness of the previous months behind in exchange for discipline and rest. Pushing away the January blues is not easy, but also not impossible, and you can set yourself up for the best possible month with these tips. Make plans to look forward to One of the things that makes November and December so exciting is the constant stream of activities to look forward to, especially around the holidays, and as people travel in and out of town to get together. In January, conversely, most people take a step back from planning things, thinking it’s better to take a complete pause after the busy end-of-year season. While it makes sense, this is often the time when the blues begin to creep in.

Use some of the free time you have this month to plan a gathering, big or small. If there are friends you weren’t able to see during the holiday bustle, make sure to put something on the calendar.

And while it’s understandable that most people don’t want to plan big trips during the month, that doesn’t mean you can’t plan a small road trip or a weekend away. Instead of thinking of January as a time when plans are halted, look at your lack of plans as an opportunity to do fun things that previously busy months did not allow. Don’t be too strict with yourself You have likely already made your New Year’s resolutions and have plans for the big things you want to tackle in the new year. However, after months of eating, drinking and being merry, it is a tough adjustment to go back to the most disciplined version of yourself. As you ease into the new you, make sure to take care of yourself and not push too hard. New Year’s resolutions are a marathon, not a sprint, so keep a good pace instead of forcing yourself to be 100% every day of January. Not only will it be better for your mental health during this already hard time, but it will also allow you to better examine your resolutions and make plans to maintain them long term. So maybe this year, wait until at least January 3 to hit the weights.