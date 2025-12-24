Your FSA is expiring. Here are 20+ things you can buy right now.

It’s easy to get swept up in planning for the new year — and who can blame you? Setting intentions, making resolutions and refreshing routines can feel like a breath of fresh air in the middle of cold season. But before you move too far ahead, it’s worth checking whether there’s money you could be leaving behind: unused FSA dollars.
Flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) are tax-free savings accounts that let employees use pretax dollars to pay for qualifying health-related expenses, helping reduce overall out-of-pocket costs. The main difference between the two lies in flexibility.
HSAs belong to you, not your employer. They are typically tied to high-deductible health plans, roll over indefinitely and stay with you even if you change jobs. FSAs, on the other hand, are employer-sponsored and typically use-it-or-lose-it, meaning the funds expire at the end of the year, according to Fidelity.
So, if you’re enrolled in an FSA, check your balance to avoid forfeiting unused funds and make sure you’re not leaving money behind. And spending those dollars is easier than many people realize. In recent years, the list of eligible products has expanded, and the process has become far more streamlined — often fitting into everyday wellness routines rather than one-off medical needs.
Here’s a quick refresher.
Where to shop
Most major retailers now mark FSA- and HSA-eligible items clearly and accept benefits cards at checkout, which means there’s often no reimbursement paperwork to deal with.
Amazon is an easy place to start. You can filter for eligible products and pick up everyday basics like sunscreen, over-the-counter medications and first-aid supplies, along with higher-priced items such as sleep or recovery tools.
FSAstore.com removes the guesswork entirely, since every product on the site qualifies. Some specialty wellness and beauty retailers, including Dermstore, now accept FSA and HSA payments as well.
Traditional pharmacies and big-box retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Target, are also reliable. Eligible items are typically labeled both online and in-store.
Start with the basics you know you’ll use, then look at a few upgrades that support everyday health. Some items may require a letter of medical necessity (LMN), but retailers typically note when that applies.
Everyday essentials
These are the purchases you’ll use year-round — and the easiest way to spend down a balance without overthinking it.
Welly First Aid Kit — A streamlined take on first-aid basics, stocked with bandages and essentials you’ll reach for often.
Cure Hydration — Electrolyte packets that make staying hydrated easier during travel or busy workdays.
Aquaphor — A multipurpose staple for dry skin, lips and minor irritation.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
