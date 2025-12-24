Wellness Your FSA is expiring. Here are 20+ things you can buy right now. These practical, eligible purchases make it easier to spend down FSA funds before the deadline. Sleep and recovery trackers like the Oura Ring are among the higher-ticket items that can qualify for FSA spending. (Courtesy of Oura Ring)

It’s easy to get swept up in planning for the new year — and who can blame you? Setting intentions, making resolutions and refreshing routines can feel like a breath of fresh air in the middle of cold season. But before you move too far ahead, it’s worth checking whether there’s money you could be leaving behind: unused FSA dollars. Flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) are tax-free savings accounts that let employees use pretax dollars to pay for qualifying health-related expenses, helping reduce overall out-of-pocket costs. The main difference between the two lies in flexibility.

HSAs belong to you, not your employer. They are typically tied to high-deductible health plans, roll over indefinitely and stay with you even if you change jobs. FSAs, on the other hand, are employer-sponsored and typically use-it-or-lose-it, meaning the funds expire at the end of the year, according to Fidelity. RELATED We asked nutritionists what they eat during the winter. Here’s their grocery list. So, if you’re enrolled in an FSA, check your balance to avoid forfeiting unused funds and make sure you’re not leaving money behind. And spending those dollars is easier than many people realize. In recent years, the list of eligible products has expanded, and the process has become far more streamlined — often fitting into everyday wellness routines rather than one-off medical needs. Here’s a quick refresher. Where to shop Most major retailers now mark FSA- and HSA-eligible items clearly and accept benefits cards at checkout, which means there’s often no reimbursement paperwork to deal with.