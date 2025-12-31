Wellness DeKalb County issues alert as flu-related 911 calls spike 60% The 2025-2026 flu season is likely going to get worse, officials say. American Medical Response said 911 calls related to influenza have increased 60% within the county over the past several weeks. (AJC file)

DeKalb County issued an alert on New Year’s Eve, warning residents that flu-related emergency calls are on the rise. The alert comes as Georgia and the rest of the country continue to see a surge in flu cases that’s likely to escalate in the coming months. According to DeKalb‘s emergency medical services partner American Medical Response, 911 calls related to influenza have increased 60% within the county over the past several weeks.

"Most flu cases can be treated with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications," AMR Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gerad Troutman said in a news release. "However, we are seeing an increase in more serious cases. It is important for residents to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe or worsen quickly, especially for older adults, young children, and individuals with compromised immune systems." Flu activity 'very high' in Georgia, likely to keep rising Flu season escalates across Georgia, U.S. The Peach State is having a difficult flu season so far. Already rated "very high" for influenzalike illness activity by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia experienced 48 outbreaks, two flu-related deaths and 317 metro area hospitalizations Dec. 14-20.

Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious diseases physician and Emory University associate professor of medicine, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email that Emory Healthcare is already masking up for this high transmission season.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of patients in Emory Healthcare clinics, emergency departments, and hospitals,” he wrote. “In order to maintain safety for our patients and staff during high community transmission of influenza, Emory Healthcare is requiring all clinical staff members to wear masks in both our inpatient and outpatient settings.” According to the CDC, the nationwide 2024-2025 flu season was “the most severe influenza season since 2017-2018.” So far, Georgia’s 2025-2026 flu season is bigger than last year. “Based on the currently available data, the rate of increase in cases has been faster and earlier compared to last year,” Varkey wrote. “This year, the predominant strain has been influenza A (H3N2) which, based on historical trends, is typically associated with higher severity of illness including more hospitalization, and more deaths from the flu.” Within the past 12 weeks, there have been 12 deaths, 13 outbreaks and 501 metro area hospitalizations for the flu in Georgia. Within the same time frame last year, there were no deaths, 18 outbreaks and 310 hospitalizations. According to Georgia Department of Public Health risk communicator Eric Jens, things will likely escalate before they calm down.

"This is a good time to check in on older neighbors, family members who live alone, or anyone who is medically fragile," Troutman said. "Simple steps like ensuring they have fluids, medications, and basic supplies can prevent a health issue from escalating into an emergency." 6 tips to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter The CDC recommends everyone 6 months or older get vaccinated for the flu. "If you haven't received your flu vaccine, please get vaccinated," Varkey wrote. "Even in years where the flu vaccine is not a perfect match for the circulating strain, the vaccine decreases your chances of getting influenza by at least 40%.